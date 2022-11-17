NORTH ANDOVER – The Merrimack College womens hockey team dropped a 5-1 home decision to the University of Vermont on Thursday night at Lawler Rink.
The Warriors fell behind 3-0 after two periods before, breaking the ice midway through the third.
Sam Lessick got the Warriors on the board with an even strength goal, slicing the lead to 3-1. Alexa Pongo and Raice Szott had assists on the goal, but that was as close as the Warriors would get.
Theresa Schafzahl netted her second of the night, and Elice Murphy also scored late for the Catamounts to put it away.
Corinne McCool and Evelyne Blais-Savoie had goals for Vermont, which moves to 8-5-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the league.
Merrimack, now 5-8-1, got 18 saves from Emma Gorski. The teams meet again, Friday night, at 7 p.m., on the Lawler Rink ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.