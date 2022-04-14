WORCESTER — Derek Holland has a specific number he’s chasing.
Not in any contract negotiation. Not in any statistic like wins, strikeouts or innings pitched. But a number of great significance, nonetheless.
That number? Seventeen. As in 17 years in the majors.
“My two mentors Eddie Guardado and Darren Oliver were two guys that really showed me the way, I had a lot of great mentors with me but those two were the ones that I was around the most,” said Holland, a 35-year-old lefty now with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. “They showed me how to go about my business and be myself, and to me, Eddie had 15 and Darren had 20, so if I can meet in the middle it would be a personal thank you I feel like to both of them.”
Holland is up to 14 now and he’s determined to keep pitching as long as he can. Yet after pitching nearly 1,500 career big league innings and despite posting a 2.63 ERA with Detroit over the last two months of 2021, a big league offer never materialized once the lockout ended.
Instead, Holland spent spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Red Sox trying to pitch his way back to the bigs. He didn’t make the team, but rather than opt out of his deal and try to latch on elsewhere, Holland decided to stay. He accepted the minor league assignment and reported to Worcester to start the season.
Why?
“I’m not ready to retire, that’s the first thing, I still have plenty in the tank,” Holland said. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to take that risk. This is a good organization to be with, they’ve made me feel very welcome here and a part of this organization, so it was an easy decision to stay around.”
“Also, at the same time, when you’ve only shown two innings in big league games and the rest of your stuff has been on the backfields, it’s hard to advertise what can I do. Who’s going to want me after you haven’t really been able to showcase anything?” he continued. “I had a strong second half last year, I thought for sure that would have helped, but with the lockout and everything it slowed everything down and now it’s just getting back to work and getting back to basics and try to earn that spot up there.”
Holland still has his own goals to pursue, but as the old guy in Worcester’s comparably younger clubhouse, he’s also become the veteran he once looked up to. Where Guardado and Oliver showed him the ropes with the Texas Rangers, Holland is now helping guide some of Boston’s top pitching prospects as they look to take the last step to the majors.
“Being here it’s kind of like player-coach, that’s the way I see it, I’m trying to help as much as I can but also not overstep the guys that are coaching and doing their job too,” said Holland, who appeared in four games during the 2010 and 2011 World Series. “You want to provide as much information as these guys want, they’re going to ask the questions and I’m going to do the best I can to answer it.”
“Triple-A is always unique because we have the veteran guys that are obviously major league depth along with some prospects that are major league depth and just younger guys that are continuing to try and make a name for themselves in their development,” said Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham. “Having someone like Derek who has been a starter, been a reliever, I think has closed at times as well, with the young group of pitchers that we have he’s been incredibly impactful.”
Holland’s presence in Worcester may provide benefits down the road that can’t be quantified, but the chief reason he’s still here is to help the Red Sox win. Holland believes he could eventually play a role in helping lead the Red Sox back to the playoffs, and Abraham said it says a lot about both him and the organization that he’s chosen to buy in when he could have sought greener pastures.
But whether it comes this year, next year or sometime down the road, Holland also understands he’s approaching the end. When that day comes he hopes he’ll have appropriately honored the players who came before and paid it forward to those coming in behind him, and he hopes to continue staying involved in whatever role his next chapter brings.
“Whether it could be next year, whenever it is, I’m going to be ready for that opportunity,” Holland said. “There’s a lot of things that I would like to try to do, obviously I want to continue, but broadcasting could be one, coaching is another, and being able to continue being involved with baseball.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
