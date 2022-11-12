For North Andover's Ryan Connolly, despite feeling a bit under the weather, Friday couldn't have been a more perfect day.
The Clemson-bound star ran to victory in a personal-best time of 15:12.7, leading the Scarlet Knights boys to the team title at the MIAA Division 1B Cross Country Championship on Friday at the Wrentham Development Center.
It was the program's first divisional championship in 41 years.
"I was in disbelief about today," said Connolly, a senior returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. "It couldn't have gone better for me and my team. I ran a perfect race today with a negative split in my third mile. I had good competition today and it pushed me to a 25 second PR (personal record). Our team has a lot of PRs today and we put our best race when it mattered."
The North Andover boys earned their first Divisional crown since 1981 with a score of 106, besting No. 2 Wellesley (116) and No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (118).
"The team finally put together a complete team performance," said North Andover coach Bill Varney. "All season, we have had glimpses of what they could be. Today, they truly came together as a team and it could not have happened at a more opportune time for them."
Leading the way was Connolly, who earned his first individual divisional cross country title. He edged No. 2 Harrison Dow of Concord-Carlisle (15:19.96) and No. 3 Logan Tracia of Peabody (15:25.66).
It was a major jump for Connolly, who finished 10th in the Division 1B race a year ago (16:16.7).
"He is one of the more clutch athletes that I've ever been around," said Varney. "He wasn't at 100 percent today. He had a scratchy throat and he was managing some lower leg strain. Ryan is a kid with the eye of the tiger and is fearless. He has been a great role model and leader for this team. His laser focus on execution is spectacular."
The next in for the Scarlet Knight boys were Marc Conrad (16th, 16:26.25), Luke McGillivray (18th, 16:27.58) and Cole Giles (35th 16:47.44).
The North Andover girls placed seventh as a team (240 points).
The Scarlet Knights were paced by emerging star Luna Prochazkova (7th, 18:41.88), Hannah Shea (32nd, 1:54,47) and Maddie Kennedy (20:40.30).
CENTRAL GIRLS IN THIRD
The Central Catholic girls scored a strong finish, placing third in the Division 1C Championship (110 points). The Raiders trailed just 1. Oliver Ames (73) and 2. Billerica Memorial (82).
"It was a great day at the Divisional Meet!" said Central head coach Colette Madore. "We had good competition and I was pleased with a third-place finish. The ladies really deserved it. They have worked as a unit all season to qualify for the state championship as a team. They have been improving with every race while closing gaps. All seven ladies ran 21 (minutes) and under."
Leading the Raiders was Madeline Courtemanche, who took fifth in 19:10.11. Next in for Central were Olivia Guillet (14th, 19:33.57) and Meghan Hunt (22nd, 20:05.14).
"This is just a really strong group with lots of future potential, said Madore. "The girls are hitting peak performance at the right time with more in the tank. Looking forward to the (All-State) Championship next week."
ODDS AND ENDS
Andover's Molly Kiley continued to shine. She placed fourth in the Division 1A race in 17:57.13, just seven seconds behind the winner. ...
Leading the Golden Warrior boys were Ryan Todisco (10th, 15:46.35) and Colin Kirn (12th, 15:51.96). ...
Leading the Methuen boys in the Division 1A race was Liam Doherty (16:50.19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.