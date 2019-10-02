New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been placed on injured reserve.

He will now miss at least the next eight weeks and could possibly be out for the year if the Patriots decide not to make him one of the two players they are allowed to bring back.

How did Gostkowski got hurt? It's hard to say for sure, but there was one play in the first quarter on Sunday in Buffalo where Gostkowski slipped and fell awkwardly while making a tackle on a kick return. The kicker was slow to get up after the play, and while he stayed in the game and took five additional kicks afterwards, it's conceivable he may have suffered an injury that proved more serious after the fact.