BOSTON — "Jesus Walks" played from the Fenway Park PA as David Ortiz jogged up the dugout steps for his first public appearance since being shot in the back three months ago.
Ortiz received a raucous ovation from the Fenway Park crowd, sauntered to the mound, fired a ceremonial first pitch to old friend Jason Varitek.
"Welcome home, Big Papi!" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UGR34SECdT— MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2019
He then took a microphone and thanked fans and both Red Sox and Yankees players for all of their prayers as he recovered.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
