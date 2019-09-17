BOSTON — For the first time in 36 years, a Yastrzemski broke into a home run trot at Fenway Park.
Mike Yastrzemski — grandson to Hall of Famer Carl — hit a bomb to dead center in his hometown debut. The fourth-inning homer off Nathan Eovaldi went in the books as No. 20 of Yastrzemski's impressive rookie season.
A Yastrzemski just homered at Fenway.Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/IaEhCDyhwF— MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019
More to come...
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.