Mason: Mike Yastrzemski headlines 9 things to watch as Giants visit Fenway Park

AP Photo/John HeftiMike Yastrzemski won another game for the Giants on Sunday afternoon, scoring the decisive run in the 2-1 victory over the Marlins on a wild pitch

 John Hefti

BOSTON — For the first time in 36 years, a Yastrzemski broke into a home run trot at Fenway Park.

Mike Yastrzemski — grandson to Hall of Famer Carl — hit a bomb to dead center in his hometown debut. The fourth-inning homer off Nathan Eovaldi went in the books as No. 20 of Yastrzemski's impressive rookie season.

More to come...

Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason

