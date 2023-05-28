Jairo 2

Jairo Vasquez moved to 8-0 on the year with seven shutout innings in NECC's opener at the NJCAA World Series.

 STAFF PHOTO/Hector Longo

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- Following 24 hours of heavy rain which pushed the Northern Essex Community College baseball team’s opening-round game of the 2023 NJCAA World Series back one day, it was all worth the wait.

The Knights made their first step a successful one, escaping the with a 1-0 win over Joliet Junior College of Illinois.

With the win, NECC advances to the winner’s bracket where it will face top seeded RCSJ-Gloucester on Monday night at 7:15 p.m. The win, which improved the season record to 36-6, was the Knights’ first opening-round win at the World Series since 2016.

Anthony Marcano recorded the lone run of the game when he sent a 1-1 pitch with one out in the top of the fourth inning over the fence in left-center.

The run held up as pitching was the name of the game for both teams.

NECC pitching didn’t allow a Joliet batter to reach base over the game’s final five innings as Lawrence’s Jairo Vasquez threw seven innings of five-hit baseball while striking out six and not walking a batter. Only one baserunner reached second base. The win improved Vazquez record to 8-0 on the season and lowered his nation’s leading ERA to 0.94.

Alex Sweeney picked up his second save of the postseason as he pitched the final two hitless innings, striking out a pair.

For the game, Joliet outhit NECC five to two. NECC also had two base runners reach via walk and one via error.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you