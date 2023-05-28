GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- Following 24 hours of heavy rain which pushed the Northern Essex Community College baseball team’s opening-round game of the 2023 NJCAA World Series back one day, it was all worth the wait.
The Knights made their first step a successful one, escaping the with a 1-0 win over Joliet Junior College of Illinois.
With the win, NECC advances to the winner’s bracket where it will face top seeded RCSJ-Gloucester on Monday night at 7:15 p.m. The win, which improved the season record to 36-6, was the Knights’ first opening-round win at the World Series since 2016.
Anthony Marcano recorded the lone run of the game when he sent a 1-1 pitch with one out in the top of the fourth inning over the fence in left-center.
The run held up as pitching was the name of the game for both teams.
NECC pitching didn’t allow a Joliet batter to reach base over the game’s final five innings as Lawrence’s Jairo Vasquez threw seven innings of five-hit baseball while striking out six and not walking a batter. Only one baserunner reached second base. The win improved Vazquez record to 8-0 on the season and lowered his nation’s leading ERA to 0.94.
Alex Sweeney picked up his second save of the postseason as he pitched the final two hitless innings, striking out a pair.
For the game, Joliet outhit NECC five to two. NECC also had two base runners reach via walk and one via error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.