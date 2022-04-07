It feels like another lifetime ago, but the Red Sox did make a couple of moves before the lockout this offseason.
Way back in November the Red Sox helped bolster their rotation by signing free agent starting pitcher Michael Wacha. Best known to Red Sox fans for his role in the 2013 World Series, Wacha signed a one-year, $7 million deal in hopes of getting his career back on track after a couple of tough seasons with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.
“I feel like last year I had some ups and downs. It felt like it would click for a little bit and then things wouldn’t go the way I planned,” Wacha said last fall in his introductory press conference. “Towards the end of the season I felt like the ball was coming out ... and my approach on the mound were where I needed to be to move forward.”
Wacha first rose to prominence as a 21-year-old who played a pivotal role in leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2013 World Series. Back then he was a rookie standout who dominated down the stretch and nearly threw a no hitter in his final regular season start. He was similarly dominant in the postseason, beating the Red Sox in Game 2 of the World Series to improve to 4-0 in the playoffs before Boston finally got to him in the championship-clinching Game 6.
But nearly a decade later, Wacha arrives in Boston at a much different point in his career.
Now 30, Wacha is entering his 10th big league season and joins the Red Sox as an established veteran with something to prove. Though he never became the ace his stellar 2013 suggested he could become, he was consistently a reliable big league starter throughout his seven seasons with the Cardinals, but is now looking to bounce back from a couple down years.
Like many pitchers Wacha struggled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but while he says last year was the healthiest he’s been in ages, he still struggled for much of 2021. Wacha posted a 5.05 ERA over 124.2 innings with the Rays and his -0.7 wins above replacement was tied for second worst on the team. More concerning were his Statcast metrics, which ranked in the bottom quarter of the league almost across the board.
One of the main problems, Wacha said, was his cutter wasn’t as consistent as he needed it to be. So midway through the year he scrapped it and started throwing his curveball more, which combined with his fastball, sinker and changeup gave him a better pitch mix to keep batters off balance.
“It was a big difference from my other pitches so I felt like it kept hitters more off balance and it ended up being a pitch where people would either take it and it’s still a strike or it would be weak contact, and then it helps that fastball play up,” Wacha said. “Towards the end of the year I started throwing that more and started having more success.”
The numbers bear out that improvement, as Wacha’s numbers improved substantially from September onwards. In August he posted an 8.49 ERA over 23.1 innings while allowing hitters to bat .373 with a .415 on-base percentage and .582 slugging percentage. From September through the end of the regular season that improved to a 3.00 ERA over 30 innings while opposing hitters split .164/.207/.308.
That’s the type of production the Red Sox are undoubtably hoping to see.
What role Wacha ultimately serves remains to be seen. He is expected to start the season in the rotation but understands nothing is going to be handed to him. Whether he stays in the rotation or emerges as a weapon out of the bullpen, Wacha is a low-risk, high-reward signing who could potentially emerge as a diamond in the rough if he can get back to his St. Louis form.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.