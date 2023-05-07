ANDOVER – The Andover High baseball team has spent the better part of the last week in two spots – either in the rain or with its back to the wall.
These Warriors are just playing baseball.
“I think we can go win any game we play. We go out there and win games no matter what it takes,” said second baseman Teddy Gibson. “We just want to fight. No one here wants to lose a game.”
Andover, left for dead for the second time in three days, scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 6-5 walkoff win over rival North Andover on Sunday evening at Aumais Field.
“I think the key is our kids knows their roles. I know North Andover is young, but they are very fundamentally sound,” said Warrior coach Danny Grams.
“It would have been huge (to lose this one).”
Senior John Bessette executed the one-out, suicide squeeze bunt perfectly, plating Mason Rosner with the game-winner.
The squeeze was a risky call. North Andover reliever Zach Faro had struggled with control.
Grams knew Bessette was the guy to get the job done.
“John Bessette is a baseball player, plain and simple,” said Grams of his Westfield State-bound shortstop. “He’s the right guy in that situation.”
With the win, Andover’s second straight walk-off, the Warriors move to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Merrimack Valley Conference, a game behind leader Central Catholic (8-2, 7-1).
To think what might have been – the Warriors were down to their last strike in the seventh against Chelmsford and stared at a two-run hole here in the bottom of the last here on Sunday.
“I don’t think we are ever left for dead,” said Gibson. “I think we can win, even if we’re down 10. You see after Central, we were down nine in the bottom of the seventh and we almost came back. We don’t give up.”
Alex Berman started the bottom of the seventh by reaching on an infield, Teddy Gibson walked, Rosner was hit by a pitch and Jack Gruenberg walked to make it 5-4. Ryan Jaillet walked to tie it at 5-5, bringing Bessette to the plate to win it, dropping the perfect bunt down the first-base line with Rosner charging hard.
“I think it’s our pitching (that keeps us alive in games). Ben Workman threw great. We’ve had Chris Jaillet throw great. Tim Boese has been a stud out there, I trust anyone who goes out there on the mound for us to go out there to throw strikes and get outs,” said Gibson. “We don’t always execute, but that was a great bunt by John, and we keep winning games.”
North Andover, which falls to 4-6 and 3-4 MVC, was looking good when it broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth.
Jack Hawley walked to lead the inning, and when Jeff LaVolpicelo failed to get the bunt down, he laced a tough two-strike pitch to left center for a double.
Hawley beat the throw home on Jake Jackson’s infield grounder and LaVolpicelo raced home on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.
But Andover had outs left, and as opponents have seen, the Warriors just don’t die.
“I just think we have to keep playing good baseball and not look down the road to Central,” said Grams, whose crew still has Dracut, Lowell and Lawrence to battle with this week.
“Take your foot off the gas and bad things happen.”
