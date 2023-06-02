IPSWICH – It’s a underrated rivalry, but nonetheless a rivalry. Whittier Tech accepts students from Ipswich, making this Division 4 Round of 32 matchup much bigger than some might think.
“We’ve lost players to Whittier for years, but that just shows how good of a school they have,” said Ipswich coach Glenn Foster. “When we have the chance to play them, it means a lot. They deserve all the credit in the world.”
The #24 seeded ‘Cats took the 30 minute trip to Ipswich, looking to knock off the #9 Tigers in the D4 State Tournament.
The upset-minded, 24th-seeded Wildcats were stripped of their hopes almost instantly, losing 20-5 to No. 9 Ipswich.
“This is a very young team, and we never stopped fighting today,” said Whittier coach Bill Eagan. “There’s only 24 kids in this program, and we’ve had a next man up mentality all season, which has gotten us to this point. This is one of five teams from Whittier to be in the state tournament in all three seasons, so hats off to everyone.”
Ipswich’s leading scorer Eliot Donovan scored just nine seconds to this one, his first of five goals on the day, and the Tigers led the entirety of the game.
Whittier’s senior goalie, Trey Marcotte, was fantastic, saving 13 Ipswich shots. Despite Marcotte’s heroics, the ferocious Tigers’ offense was simply just too much for the ‘Cats.
“Our seniors deserve a ton of credit, especially Trey (Marcotte),” said Eagan. “There’s three men who just graduated not even 24 hours ago, and it’s not easy to completely flip your mindset around like that.”
Sophomore Conor Walsh scored four of Whittier’s five goals on the afternoon and has been excellent all season. The attackman finished the season with 145 points.
“He’s the head of this program in these next two years,” said Eagan. “If Conor isn’t playing well, the team as a whole won’t be playing well. It’s only up from here for Whittier Tech’s lacrosse program.”
