NASHUA, N.H. -- Ashlyn Walsh has been raising the bar of Pelham girls’ soccer for the last three years. Now, she’s raised the Pythons to a championship.
Walsh - the leading scorer in Division II - created something out of nothing, firing a shot from 40 yards out that sailed in a high arc into the net in the 16th minute to lift No. 3 Pelham to a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Pembroke in the Division II championship game on Friday night at Nashua’s Stellos Stadium.
“We knew the only way we were going to beat this defense and that goalie is going to be taking shots from the outside, and Ashlyn did that,” Pythons head coach Carlos Fuertes said. “It was a battle … We said ‘just stay calm, keep your patience and do what we’ve done all year. Just keep fighting.’ And we did.”
Both teams traded scoring opportunities but more of Pelham’s found the net, with Pembroke freshman goalkeeper Laila Al-Shawafi making 10 saves.
The Pythons had better possession for the beginning of the second half, but the Spartans upped the pressure on Pelham senior goalie Hannah Deschene (four saves), hitting the crossbar twice in the final 12 minutes of the match and drawing a couple of set pieces within the final five minutes.
And just how far have Walsh and the Pythons come? With all due respect to 1980s rap legends, Eric B. and Rakim who said differently (Google it, kids) in this is case, it is both where you're from and where you're at.
Three years ago, Pelham was at 3-13. Today, the Pythons are state champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.