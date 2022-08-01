House and Senate negotiators agreed on a compromise bill early Monday morning, several hours after a midnight deadline. The bill was set to clear both chambers later Monday and land on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk.
Baker has long supported Massachusetts sports betting and has said he will sign any bill that clears the legislature.
"I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA," House Speaker Ron Marino tweeted in formally announcing the deal at 5:10 a.m ET.
"I want to thank @RepMichlewitz and @JerryParisella, all the conferees and my colleagues in the House, as well as our partners in the Senate for recognizing the incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents."
Closed-door talks had been underway for two months to get a compromise bill passed before what was supposed to be a July 31 deadline. The House OK’d a sports betting bill in July of 2021 by a 156-3 vote. The Senate did not act until April 28, when it passed its sports betting bill by voice vote.
The House and Senate blew past their midnight Sunday deadline as multiple bills remained unresolved. Both sides had dropped hints late this past week that they were negotiating in good faith and considering proposals from the other body.
The Senate passed the bill 36-4.
Massachusetts becomes the 31st state to allow sports betting.
Differences Over College Betting Delayed Bill
"It’s done! College is allowed, except for Massachusetts teams. But if a Massachusetts team makes a tournament, betting is allowed," Sen. Eric Lesser told Bookies.com via direct message on Twitter.
Sen. Lesser was the main proponent of sports betting in the Senate and is running for Lt. Governor.
The bill will allow betting on pro sports for those over 21 and includes provisions for retail and betting apps. Lesser said the bill calls for a 20% tax rate on mobile betting and 15% on in-person and fantasy wagers.
The original Senate bill would have prohibited betting on all collegiate events. The Senate bill also banned credit card use for betting and had a higher tax rate than the House version.
What is officially known as the 192nd General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts began its current session on Jan. 6, 2021, some 572 days ago. It’s been more than a full calendar year since the House passed its sports betting bill.
Sports Betting Work Underway
Much of the infrastructure for legal sports betting is already in place in Massachusetts. The state gaming commission had laid down some basic rules and regulations for sports betting in preparation for a potential change in the law. The Massachusetts State Lottery celebrates its 50th birthday in 2022.
Legislative talks were inactive for more than a month after the Senate passed its bill in April. And that Senate bill passed more than nine months after a House bill was approved 156-3 on July 22, 2021. The delays helped push the passage of a final compromise bill to the wire.
Four of the five states that border Massachusetts - New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York – have live and legal online sports betting. The practice was approved in Maine, which was part of Massachusetts until 1820, earlier this year.
Sports betting in Massachusetts has the joint support of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, New England Patriots, Revolution, the PGA Tour, and NASCAR. DraftKings is based in Boston. BetMGM and WynnBET have massive brick-and-mortar casinos in Springfield and Everett, respectively. They each have on-site sports bars ready to convert as soon as allowed.
Horse Racing Bill Passes
In other gambling-related news from the Bay State, a bill that extended harness racing at Plainrige Park Casino and simulacast wagering at Suffolk Downs and Raynham Park was sent to Gov. Baker's desk after clearing the House at 3:30 a.m.
Baker will have to sign it early Monday since Plainridge Park Racecourse is scheduled to hold races starting at 4 p.m. Simulcast racing at Raynham Park was set to start at 12:10 p.m.
About the Author: Bill Speros writes for www.bookies.com. He broke the story early this morning after the vote in the House. Speros is an award-winning journalist and editor whose career includes stops at USA Today Sports Network / Golfweek, Cox Media, ESPN, Orlando Sentinel and Denver Post.
