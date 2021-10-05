It was another win for the “Warden Dynasty” in Week 3.
John Warden III, of Woburn, coolly and calmly, was one of the 10 T-shirt winners in our weekly “I Beat Burt” Contest.
I say “dynasty” because that’s what it was and, well, still is.
The base of the dynasty is North Andover, about 50 yards from the town’s Public Library, where John III grew up.
There are anywhere from 12 to 15 family members that participate, a few from as far away as New Hampshire, northern Vermont and California.
Mom (Pam) and dad (John Jr.) Warden do the leg work for the family.
“My mom has the arduous task of submitting the picks to the post office by 5 p.m. on Friday,” said John III.
“My dad keeps track of all the picks,” said John III. “He keeps the cumulative results every week and each weeks sends out each record for the season. At the end of the year the winner gets the trophy engraved with their name and sent to their home.”
John III has won the trophy four times. Before applauding him, his dad’s cousin, Dan Morrisey, of Burlington, Vermont, has copped the trophy seven times.
“Dan is the swami of the family,” said John III.
The contest has been a way for the family to bond.
“[The entire family] enjoys most sports but pro football, having its own day on a Sunday, was always something to bond over,” said John III. “Watching the Pats while eating mom’s calzones, buffalo wings, etc. is a great experience.”
John III, a North Andover High and Bryant University grad, moved out of North Andover to Woburn after getting married to wife, Kim.
Earlier this year they had their first child in January, future “I Beat Burt” Contest player, Liam Warden.
“He takes up almost all of our free time,” said John III, who works for John Hancock as a Private Equities Investor.
He, like most of the family, is a big Patriots fan. They were all watching the big game on Sunday night from their separate locations, of course talking trash via group text messaging.
John III isn’t thrilled with the 2021 Pats, but expects it will get better with their potential franchise quarterback.
“I probably shouldn’t be disappointed, but I am,” said John III. “I think Mac has looked pretty good, but the offense is painstakingly conservative and we seem to make a good amount of stupid mistakes.”
As for his secret in being the “second best Warden” of them all, John III says he only has a few rules.
“I try to pick games at the last moment possible in the week when most of the injury news is out there,” he said. “My only other rule is to never pick the Jets to win.”
Burt goes 9-6 in Week 4
Picking the New England Patriots not only cost me another rock-solid 10-5 week, but it cost me from beating 95% of all entries, as most didn’t bite with the “local” squad.
The trend with the success of road teams (9 wins) and underdogs (6 wins) continues and appears to be norm.
All of the Week 4 winners were within one point of the Patriots point total (17). The second tiebreaker, amount of correct selections, was needed.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded, except those entries that exactly pick the first tiebreaker, Pats point total. In that case, there are more than 10 winners.
Week 4 winners
Greg Waldrop of Peabody
Terri Barnes of Danvers
Rick Kasabuski of Saugus
Eugene Barratt of Gloucester
Paul Berkland of Georgetown
Rick Williams of Peabody
Robert Osgood Peabody
Rob Trachman of Amesbury
David MacDonald of Peabody
Jon Shaw of Merrimac
John Parisi of Davenport, Fl.
