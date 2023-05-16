ANDOVER -- To put it simple, it’s always a battle when these two rivals face off. Andover and North Andover. The two border cities have had sports rivalries dating back decades, and the grit to win was shown Tuesday night at Lovely Field.
North Andover has had the edge in the MVC standings almost all season long, but the Golden Warriors have inched closer and closer. After losing the first matchup between these two teams, Andover wanted this one badly.
Trailing 7-4 in the fourth quarter, the Golden Warriors stormed back to send it into overtime. JP Guinee was the hero, scoring the overtime winner, giving his Warriors a massive 8-7 victory heading into the final games of the season.
“We had the tough loss against North Andover earlier in the season, so they had the bragging rights heading into this one,” said Guinee, who is committed to play collegiate lacrosse at Army. “Credit to our captains Kiernan Florio and Mac Gobiel, they had us ready to play, and kept us composed after North Andover came back in the second half.”
Andover led for most of this game, beginning with back-to-back goals to start the first from Matt Johnson and Ryan Magner. North Andover stormed right back with two goals from Trey Kean and Jake Lins, and we were tied heading into the second quarter.
Andover led 4-3 at halftime after Guinee scored his first of three goals on the night. But, for two teams who have been known for their explosive offenses, a low-scoring game wasn't something that many had on the agenda.
“This one starts with our goalie, Finn Beams,” said Andover defensive coordinator Andy Van Horn. “Heading to this one, I think everyone expected at least 10 goals from both sides tonight. I think our defense individually and collectively just played good lacrosse, and the same can be said for North Andover as well.”
“Last game against North Andover, I think we kind of just played tentatively, but we came to play today."
Neither side was able to find the back of the net for most of the third quarter, before North Andover scored four unanswered goals.
The momentum was beginning to shift towards the Scarlet Knights, and after Trey Kean’s second goal of the game, Andover coach Bryan Brazill called a much-needed timeout, igniting a spark for the Warriors.
Guinee scored his second goal of the game only a minute after Andover’s timeout, but the score was at 7-5 for most of the quarter. Then, Ethan Ruvido’s goal with 59 seconds to go made it a 7-6 game, and suddenly the Warriors had life.
After winning the face-off, Andover called a timeout, and designed a play for Mac Gobiel. Gobiel, who scored the game-winner in an OT thriller versus Billerica, sent it to overtime after scoring a goal with only 25 seconds remaining in regulation.
Just two minutes into overtime, Guinee’s OT winner gave Andover revenge after the 10-goal loss earlier in the season.
“I’m a big advocate of every game is the biggest game,” exclaimed Van Horn. “Next, we have Billerica, who obviously is an extremely good opponent, but we need to enjoy this one tonight, especially considering how the first game against them went. Every game in this conference is a bloodbath, and that’s what we expect to see heading forward.”
Andover 8, North Andover 7 (OT)
Goals: Andover – JP Guinee 3, Mac Gobiel 1, Ethan Ruvido 1, Matt Johnson 1, Kiernan Florio 1, Ryan Magner 1
Assists: Andover – JP Guinee 2, Ryan Magner 2, Ethan Ruvido 1
Saves: Andover – Finn Beams 11; North Andover – Matt Roy 10
