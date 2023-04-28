NORTH ANDOVER – It’s nearly impossible to fathom where Bry Michitson was just over five years ago.
The unexpected death of her brother, Tim, in January of 2018, devastated the 2017 Haverhill High School grad. Adapting to college, a tough enough task without such tragedy, swarmed her existence. Softball, school and her life were put on hold.
“I wasn’t planning on softball ever again. It just wasn’t on my radar,” she said about the time when the Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher left Assumption College mid-freshman year and returned home to Haverhill and her family. “It didn’t feel like it was a part of me anymore. It felt like I had given it up and I was at the end of it.”
Her high school coach, Kara Melillo, had seen what the game meant to Michitson. She also saw softball as a vessel for her to start to rebuild her life.
“It was just a good fit,” said Melillo. “When I talked to her, being close to home and being able to do what she loved was so important for her.”
With Melillo’s help, Michitson decided to transfer and enroll at her coach’s alma mater, Merrimack College.
The Warriors, about to embark on the Division 2 to Division 1 upgrade, were familiar to Michitson. and she was to them.
Coach Elaine Schwager knew about the pain endured by Michitson and what transpired, but there was coaxing to be done at both ends.
“I wouldn’t be on this team without (Melillo). Kara helped me. She was the one pushing to talk to coach because I really didn’t want to. I didn’t feel like I belonged in this game anymore. She pushed me to do that. I can never thank her enough,” said Michitson.
When Melillo called, Merrimack was there.
“Bry was interested in Merrimack before she went to Assumption, and we were certainly interested in having Bry. We just didn’t have the space,” said Schwager.
“I was thrilled when she was going to come to Merrimack. I recruited her and had a relationship with her.”
At first, for Michitson, softball served as a diversion.
“It was definitely like an outlet to escape what I was feeling at the time, and it came back to just what I love to do,” she said.
THE LONG RIDE
It was only the start of what has turned out to be a highly successful journey on the North Andover campus.
“Bry is an extremely hard worker, with everything she does. She’s very serious about it, and she has always been a competitor,” said Schwager.
As much as Merrimack felt like home at the start, Michitson struggled early — on the field and off it.
“She didn’t smile much when she was younger,” said Schwager.
“She was the kid nobody wanted to face in batting practice. In games, she had some trouble throwing strikes. It was mental, she could always do it physically.”
Fueled by an unmatched love for the game, Michitson immersed herself in the game and her studies.
The Covid-19 pandemic came and went. It was a curse, of course, devastating NCAA athletics in 2020, but it turned into a blessing. In the wake of 2020, the NCAA granted athletes an additional year of eligibility, making it possible that she could spent five years at Merrimack – if wanted – and Michitson has made the most of the chance, starting in the classroom.
Two years ago, she picked up an undergrad degree in International Studies and Political Science. Currently, she’s wrapping up her grad work in Public Affairs.
On the field, she’s been equally relentless in her growth.
“Watching her develop the relationship with her teammates has been amazing. They want to play behind her. That relationship piece has really grown over the years,” said Schwager. “The things she faced could have destroyed, but she allowed it for her to grow.”
She made just six starts in 2021 but boomed a year ago, with 20 starts last spring, going 7-10 with a 4.81 ERA.
Schwager and the Warrior program were all-in, bringing her back again this year. And, par for the course, Michitson, knowing she was staring at the end, was all-in.
“The work I put into the preseason, I focused a lot on the weight room, working out. I focused on that and got in the weight room as much as I could,” said Michitson, who works part-time at Sparks Fitness in Andover.
Many of her friends have moved on to the real world, working jobs and starting their adult lives. At first, Michitson thought about it. Softball won. Again.
“I had to play, I have the eligibility, I had to use it,” she said.
DOMINANT THIS SPRING
This spring, the Warriors have progressed up the ranks in the Northeast Conference, to the point where the postseason is a reality. One Merrimack win this weekend out of three games against Saint Francis, or one Wagner loss this weekend, puts the Warriors into the conference tourney.
And Michitson has been the at the nucleus of the resurgence. She has 11 of the team’s 15 wins this spring, owning a 3.53 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 127.1 innings.
Friday afternoon on the Warriors’ home turf, she’ll take the circle with a shot to nail down a tourney berth.
But with every windmill of the arm, Michitson knows the end is near.
“I’m a little nervous about that. I think it’s all going to hit me at once because I have tried to not think about it at all,” Michitson said.
“I know it’s coming to an end. I’m soaking in the last moments. We’re going for a playoff run. Hopefully, it will be a little longer than this weekend.”
After she’s done, Michitson doesn’t want to leave the game. She’ll pursue avenues in non-profit work, but makes no bones about it – “I want to coach softball at the collegiate level,” she said.
Considering the tumultuous ride and the hurdles she’s overcome – again on and off the field – it would be impossible to doubt her.
“Bryana is an exceptional player and person. Her commitment and passion for the game of softball distinguishes her from any other player I’ve ever coached,” said Melillo. “Beyond her success and accomplishments on the field, Bryana has become like family off the field.
Her legacy at Haverhill is unmatched. She has found time to volunteer as a pitching coach us for us at HHS. She’s a role model for the high school players and has been a huge help to me and our staff.”
For Michitson, more than maybe any other player from the region, softball is life.
“The resilience you learn. It’s like living life,” she said. “You can lose every game but still play, keeping positive and knowing it’s OK.”
