The new road – laid out by the MIAA – suited one area boys basketball team best in 2022.
Andover High School made the march to the state Final 4, a step no David Fazio-coached Warrior team had ever made.
Ultimately, the Warriors fell two wins from a state title – competing in one of the most power-packed Division 1 fields this state has seen in decades.
History-makers? Absolutely. And the biggest and baddest Warrior of them all, Aidan Cammann, ended a fantastic career in style, with a Herculean 29-point, 12-rebound, 3-dunk masterpiece against Newton North in the state semis.
He and the Warriors nearly pulled it off.
“During the past two years of this crazy pandemic, we had a two year record of 34-4. We had only one league loss within the league (26-1) over this two-year period. Pretty crazy!” said Fazio.
“This year we were undefeated in the league, which is pretty amazing with how competitive this league is. We only had three losses on the season, all coming from the same gym (Woburn High). Our only two losses are the two teams who played in the state final -- Newton North and BC High. Still wishing we had gotten to that final game.”
Cammann, who will take a post-grad year in 2022-23, rates right there among the Andover High alltime greats. And this team has to sit right among the very best as well in Warrior lore.
AMAZING X
Big time players make big time memories on the grandest of stages.
The three-game state tourney run from Central Catholic’s Xavier McKenzie punctuated just an amazing career for the Raider guard.
He averaged 28.3 points a game in the stretch, including one of the most memorable postseason performances in recent area history – 39 in the upset win at Beverly.
McKenzie finished his career with 1,340 points, a number that was severely stifled by a Covid-limited (basically a half-season) 2021. He finishes with 1,340 career points, and you could make the case that without the pandemic, he’d certainly have challenged Jonathan Cruz’ Raider mark of 1,434.
You can plant McKenzie’s names, squarely among the Central greats. Cruz, Desrosiers, Hazelton, Nelson, Zenevitch – as far as high school careers go, McKenzie matches up nicely with all the Central greats.
SUPER SOPHS
Of the 14 players selected by the MVC coaches as All-Conference, just three were sophomores.
Two of them give area coaches plenty of reason to be enthusiastic about the next two years.
One was North Andover High team MVP Zach Wolinski, who averaged 17 points a night for the 11-9 Knights.
“He’s cool under pressure,” coach Paul Tanglis said of his captain-elect for 2022-23. “He never gets rattled, and he’s only scratching the surface.”
The other was dynamic Haverhill High slasher Alejandro Delgado, who led Souleymane Wane’s Hillies at 13.6 points a night.
Combining with junior teammate, Jeremy Valdez (12.3 ppg), the Hillies picked up their first state-tourney win since 2017.
THEY HAD HIS BACK
There has never been an issue about Methuen players and their feelings for head coach Anthony Faradie.
But if anyone had a question, the Rangers answered it with a spirited state tourney-opening win over Medford.
You see, Faradie coached the Mustangs before coming to Methuen. He still teaches at Medford High and has some of the players in class.
So the matchup was huge for him.
Seniors Isaac Allen (25 points) and Jesus Carpio (15) weren’t about to let the boss down in that one as the Rangers held off a tough Medford squad.
The win highlighted a dynamic year for the Methuen backcourt mates, each of whom was instrumental in the run to the Merrimack Valley Conference small school title.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
You had to watch Lawrence coach Jesus “Moose” Moore on the football field or the hoop court to appreciate his drive and desire to succeed. So, even though he was at the base of a massive rebuild this winter, the Lancers’ boys hoop coach was not happy with the 7-13 finish. The Lancers played a rugged schedule, and at 7-8, needed one more win in the last five to secure a playoff berth under the state’s new power-rankings system.
That didn’t happen, and Moore is determined as ever to erase the memory. They finished 33rd overall (top 32 make it).
“I’m still salty,” said Moore about the end of the year.
The good news is that 12 players who saw legit minutes are underclassmen.
The big man in the middle, junior captain Isaiah Ogunbare averaged a double-double, while his classmate Marius Canery led all Lawrence scorers at 16 points a game.
Sophomore Obbie Luciano started all 20 games, while a pair of exceptional freshmen, Joan Vidal and Jonathan Ocasio, played significant time – combining to average 11 points a game.
“Both will be huge pieces for the Lancers in the next three seasons. Ocasio will look to more into a lead guard role next season alongside of Vidal,” said Moore. “Ocasio is the scorer and Vidal is the facilitator who keeps everyone under control. Vidal is a natural born leader who was named captain as a freshman.”
REGGIES, CATS BACK ON TRACK
After a couple of lean years, the Whittier Tech boys program seems to be back on solid ground behind coach David Charbonneau.
Whitter, which started the year at 5-5, won eight of the next 10, including a 49-46 thriller over conference champ Shawsheen -- the Rams’ only loss on the CAC slate this year.
Junior Tyler Rice, a unanimous CAC All-Star, was huge in that one with 18 points and some gritty free-throw shooting late to salt away the win for Whittier, which reached the state vocational tourney for the first time since 2017 and the MIAA tourney for the first time since 2018.
Rice will return, which is good news, but the Wildcats will need to find a way to replace a pair of darn good seniors in Yuki Efosa and Schneider Geneus if they want to keep the momentum going.
Another CAC team that ripped off 8 of 10 in the second half was the Greater Lawrence Tech Reggies.
Junior Lewis Garcia came of age over late part of the season, and the Reggies certainly played their best ball under coach Eddie Araujo.
Certainly, when Greater Lawrence and Whittier are playing winning basketball, the rivalry between the two schools becomes one of the better ones around.
These two hooked up in a pair of thrillers over the winter, carrying the rivalry over from Thanksgiving eve and the gridiron with the same intensity.
Each team took one win, winning on the opponent’s home court.
Garcia and Mike Diaz combine for 36 to offset a monster 28-point night from Rice as the Reggies took the January meeting. Jakub Jegorow was clutch down the stretch as the Cats repaid the favor with a two-point win in February.
WHAT A CAREER!
If you had the ability to turn back time and got the chance to spend five minutes with John McVeigh during his high school days, you would have been able to discern almost immediately that the kid was destined for greatness.
As far as basketball goes, North Andover’s McVeigh, after 18 seasons on the bench at Brooks, steps away with an amazing mark that includes seven ISL championships, six trips to the NEPSCAC finals and three New England Prep titles.
In its history before McVeigh, Brooks boys hoop had one ISL championship and one New England title. He leaves with a 226-44 ISL mark, with nearly a third of those losses (14) coming in his first season.
That, folks, is greatness.
SWEET CHINN MUSIC
The video dunk library continued to grow all winter long for Pinkerton Academy junior Anthony Chinn.
And as it did, Chinn and fellow first-team all-Division I selection Jackson Marshall helped the Astros pile up the wins.
Pinkerton finished up at 20-4 overall, reaching the state semis and falling one game short of the Astros’ first state final since Geo Baker and the boys made it in 2015.
Both Chinn and the sophomore Marshall could make things mighty special at the Hackler Gym next winter if all the key pieces remain in place.
You have to give big props here to Astros’ coach Dave Chase. Despite the fact that NH condensed the season, causing the elimination of Christmas tournament play around the Granite State, Chase chose to keep the Astros in the Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament, working the Division I slate around it.
It made for hectic times, squeezing those games in, but Pinkerton, which won the tournament, was certainly better for it in the long run. It was a great choice for the kids and the program. Hopefully other coaches around the state make it work like Pinkerton did.
GRANITE STATE OF MIND
Between first-team All-Division I choice Ryan Pacy’s points (24.6 ppg), Kaleb Bates’ heart and presence, and Cam Kloza’s energy, Salem High coach Rob McLaughlin has some major gaps to plug after this winter’s 8-11 campaign, which saw the Devils fall in the first round of the playoffs to state runner-up Goffstown.
There appears to be some new blood coming up in the program.
Phil Melo and David McGrail made some big strides over the winter. Ryan Morse and Dom Martino could be answers as well after solid swing campaigns. Meanwhile, the health of point guard Cayden DeLeon, who missed the season with injury, could be a question.
McLaughlin says the potential is there.
The months between now and December, and the commitment shown by the players will likely determine who steps into the spotlight next winter.
Back-to-back playoff appearances have shed an air of stability onto the Timberlane Regional program the past two seasons.
Coach Jeff Baumann is going to deal with some serious graduation issues, led by the losses of captains Luke Surprenant and Sean Chanakira.
But football hit machine Trey Baker blossomed offensively on the hardwood this winter. He’ll be back as the Owls try to keep things right where they are.
Stability is something first-year Windham coach Cole Etten tried to instill after some strong years at Division II power Hollis-Brookline.
The Jaguars finished up at 9-9 but were victimized by Portsmouth in a “5-12” playoff upset.
