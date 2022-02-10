LAWRENCE — With time winding down in the third quarter on Thursday night, Lincoln Beal found the loose ball near mid-court, spotted the clock, and fired up a 30-footer that wedged between the glass and the back of the rim. It sat there for a split-second and dropped in for a wild 3.
Yes, the night belonged to undefeated Andover High, and more specifically coach David Fazio. The Warriors struggled for a half with scrappy Lawrence High then rolled in that massive 24-7 third-quarter flurry, pulling away for the 63-41 decision.
The victory bumped the Andover mark to 14-0 this winter and gave Fazio his 500th career win as the boys basketball head coach of the Golden Warriors. In his 33rd season at Andover, Fazio is 500-229.
“I talked to (Lawrence coach Jesus Moore), who I have so much respect for, before the game, and I knew they were coming for us,” said Fazio. “He just said, ‘Well, we’re going to give you everything we’ve got.’ He does such an unbelievable job. It’s just amazing to get it here against them.”
Andover had its hands full for a long time at the Lancers’ fieldhouse on Thursday night.
Moore’s crew played aggressive defense and had the explosive Warriors out of their game early.
“They’re a well-oiled machine. Faz has a good group, an older group,” said Moore, whose Lancers fall to 6-7 on the year. “You know what they do better than anybody else? They don’t beat themselves. They’re one of those teams that you have to beat them. Hat’s off to him. He does a great job.”
And so far, nobody has.
Leading by just two at the half, Andover took control in the third. Both sharpshooters, Richie Shahtanian and Ryan MacLellan found their offensive flow, each tossing in eight points (their only points of the night) in the quarter.
Lawrence just couldn’t keep up with the pace.
Aidan Cammann led the Warriors with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Danny Resendiz and Rohit Srinivasan added 10 points apiece.
“Aidan played great tonight,” said Fazio, whose club hosts Billerica next on Friday night. “Ryan was amazing at Cambridge the other night. Aidan had a tough night. Now Ryan struggled a little bit tonight in the first half, Aidan picked up the slack. They all just play for each other.”
Lawrence got 13 from 6-foot-8 junior Isaiah Ogunbare and nine points out of Marius Canery.
“I thought my big boy (Ogunbare) played well,” said Moore. “My two freshmen, Joan Vidal and Jonathan Ocasio played well, too.”
The Lancers, while below .500, remain right there in the state tourney chase. They’re monster schedule should help them with the state’s new power rating system.
“Right now, they have us in, but you never know week to week,” said Moore. “Hopefully we take care of things. We thought we had it clicking at one point. It’s ups and downs. It’s a grind, a rollercoaster. Hopefully, we learn from this one. We have to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.