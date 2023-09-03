Whether a football team wins or loses, there’s always a list of things that teams did well with, and a different list of things that need to be improved upon.
For the Merrimack College Warriors, certainly the second-half demise, costly penalties, poor tackling and some missed offensive opportunities are the obvious things that stood out from Saturday’s 42-20 loss to No. 5 Holy Cross.
Most of those issues come up a lot throughout the course of a season for all teams, but there was also another issue which plagued the Warriors, probably more so than most of the others: giving up the big play.
Trailing 17-14, Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka converted on a 37-yard pass which led to a Jordan Fuller touchdown to give the Crusaders the lead. They never looked back from there.
After that score, the Crusaders managed a 54-yard run which led to Fuller’s fourth touchdown of the game and then a 55-yard pass, leading to his fifth score, which all but put the nail in the coffin at 35-20.
Throughout the game, Holy Cross had seven plays that went for 20 yards or more – compared to just three for Merrimack — the last four leading to touchdowns. The biggest one of 55 yards, came immediately after Merrimack missed a 51-yard field goal, which would have cut the deficit to five, instead of the lead expanding to 15.
“We missed opportunities in that fringe red zone area. They also converted on almost every single one of those short passing plays and we didn’t convert on too many. If we convert some of those, it changes the game around,” said Merrimack head coach Dan Curran.
And the good list
On the first two plays of the game, Sluka took the ball 26 yards and then 24 yards on two straight running plays, and the moved up an additional 15 yards after a Warriors’ penalty on the second run. After a seven yard run moved the ball to the 10, Holy Cross couldn’t convert for any positive yards, which included a fourth down sack by Myles Taylor, with help from teammate Tyler Leavy.
“I think (Chiebuka Aduaka) tripped him up a little bit and I was able to get right in there after that,” said Taylor. “We were practicing all week, when we get number nine in front of us, bring everything. You’re not going to let him get by you. That was my mentality at that moment.”
Besides the big play on defense, there were some strong signs on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Gavin McCusker completed 15-of-30 passes for 176 yards and also rushed for 78 yards with a score. Running back Tyvon Edmonds, Jr., also ran hard all day, showed some power and finesse in some of his runs, finishing with 86 yards on 25 carries with a score.
Both McCusker and Edmonds had to deal with superstar linebacker Jacob Dobbs, who finished the game with a career high 20 tackles, including six solo.
“(Dobbs) was good but nothing we can’t handle. Me and (McCusker), we did our thing, so we just have to keep pushing forward,” said Edmonds.
Edmonds said the team just got too comfortable with the first half lead.
“We just got too complacent. We just have to keep putting the foot to the metal and if we do that, I feel like we’ll be straight after that,” he said.
Another positive was Merrimack didn’t turn the ball over in the entire game.
Haverhill Pals
Two Haverhill residents were dressed for the game, including Matt Duchemin, a senior defensive back for Holy Cross, who got into a handful of plays, and Mike Ryan, a freshman punter/kicker on the Merrimack squad.
Last year, Duchemin appeared in 11 games and finished with three tackles. In his career, the former St. John’s Prep star has played in 18 games, finishing with four tackles.
His father Jeff played football at UMass Dartmouth and inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Ryan previously played for Central Catholic. His mother Keri (Guertin) Ryan, played basketball at Merrimack College back in the 1990s.
LeHigh on deck
Merrimack will be back in action with its home opener on Saturday (4 p.m.) against LeHigh University, who is coming off a disappointing 38-10 loss to Villanova. LeHigh is under a new head coach in Kevin Cahill, who previously spent 10 years at Yale as an assistant, including the last four as the team’s Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator.
“Regardless if you win or lose, you’ve got to get better for the following game. We’re going to have a motivated LeHigh team coming in. They have a new (coaching) staff. The last time we played them was in 2019 and we lost a heartbreaker,” said Curran. “We are a different program now but they are too. (Years ago) they were the Holy Cross of their league, so we expect a big game. It’ll be our home opener and we have to rebound.”
As for Holy Cross, they will travel to face Boston College.
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.