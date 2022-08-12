The Red Sox could probably use Andrew Benintendi right now.
Friday marks the former Red Sox outfielder’s first game back at Fenway Park since being moved prior to the 2021 season. Originally traded to the Kansas City Royals and now with the New York Yankees, Benintendi has won a Gold Glove, been named an All-Star and currently ranks among the American League’s top hitters while leading off for a Yankees team with World Series aspirations.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox outfield has consistently underperformed throughout the season, which combined with the sight of seeing Benintendi in pinstripes will no doubt prompt some second guessing from among the Red Sox faithful.
So with the benefit of hindsight, did the Red Sox make the right move trading Benintendi?
In short, it depends on what you think of Josh Winckowski.
Unlike with Mookie Betts, Benintendi wasn’t traded due to financial concerns. The former first-round pick was long viewed as a potential superstar, but after a disappointing 2019 and a calamitous 2020 the Red Sox decided to move on and dealt him to Kansas City with two years of team control remaining in a three-team deal that brought back Franchy Cordero, then top pitching prospect Winckowski and three players to be named later, who wound up being right-handers Luis de la Rosa and Grant Gambrell and outfielder Freddy Valdez.
Cordero obviously did not work out. He was terrible in 2021, designated for assignment and brought back on a minor league deal. He was better in 2022, particularly after being called back up in May, but ultimately couldn’t produce to expectations and was a mess defensively at first base.
As for the players to be named later, all three are still years away from the big leagues and none are considered among Boston’s top prospects.
Winckowski, however, is intriguing.
Since making his big league debut in late May the 24-year-old righty has consistently shown he can get MLB hitters out. Entering Thursday Winckowski was 5-5 in 10 starts with a 4.68 ERA over 50 innings, and his 0.5 wins above replacement ranked ninth out of 23 pitchers who have taken the mound for the Red Sox this season.
Thursday night he came close to putting together the best outing of his career before a two-run triple and a misplayed infield grounder wound up allowing the Orioles to tie the game at 3-3 with two outs in the sixth. He still went 5.2 innings with three runs allowed on six hits and two walks, which means he’s now gone at least five innings while allowing three or fewer runs in seven of his first 11 big league starts.
Prior to the game Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Winckowski has continued making progress ever since he first came up, particularly in terms of working more efficiently.
“With Wink it’s understanding that his stuff is really good and he can pound the strike zone early and get quick outs, that way he can get deep into games,” Cora said. “It’s something he’s been learning that he’s been better.”
Even if Winckowski hasn’t blown anyone away, guys who can take the ball every five days and give their team a chance to win are valuable. Giving up two years of an All-Star outfielder for potentially six years of a reliable mid-rotation starting pitcher isn’t a bad trade, and if Winckowski develops into something more then the deal could wind up being a big win.
