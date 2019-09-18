Yaz on his grandson: I couldn't be prouder

Carl Yastrzemski, on left, chats with his grandson, Mike Yastrzemski, before an Orioles-Red Sox spring training game in 2017 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.Photo by Mike Ivins

BOSTON — He may be 80 years old, but Carl Yastrzemski can still wing it like a ballplayer.

The Hall of Famer was a surprise for the first pitch at Fenway Park tonight, and he fired a strike right into grandson Mike's mitt.

The younger Yastrzemski has been one of the most compelling stories of the season in Major League Baseball, and made quite an impact in his Fenway Park debut with the Giants last night.

Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston.

