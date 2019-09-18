BOSTON — He may be 80 years old, but Carl Yastrzemski can still wing it like a ballplayer.
The Hall of Famer was a surprise for the first pitch at Fenway Park tonight, and he fired a strike right into grandson Mike's mitt.
Wow. Grandfather and grandson. Having a catch. pic.twitter.com/NiBgDFYJqg— Bill Burt (@BurtTalksSports) September 18, 2019
It’s a family thing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UaE2ZvPM5E— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 18, 2019
The younger Yastrzemski has been one of the most compelling stories of the season in Major League Baseball, and made quite an impact in his Fenway Park debut with the Giants last night.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.