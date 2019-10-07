FOXBOROUGH -- The New England Patriots have released Ben Watson.
The veteran tight end, who missed two exhibition games and the first five regular season games after a concussion and suspension, was not activated today and thus released.
Watson was projected to be the Patriots No. 1 tight end in May, coming out of retirement.
Watson, who was to turn 39 in December, played with the New Orleans Saints last year (35 rec., 400 yards, 2 TDs) after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
His last "good" season was with the Saints in 2015 when he had 74 rec., 825 yards and six TDs.
Watson's departure is controversial in that he announced via a tweet that it was the Patriots decision not to activate him. The fact the Patriots went to a two tight-end offense on Sunday in Washington -- Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse, which combined for 3 receptions, 61 yards and 1 TD -- may have sealed the deal for Watson.
The Patriots originally drafted Watson in the first round pick in the 2004 draft and he played six seasons here before leaving for Cleveland as a free agent.
Watson played three seasons (2010-12) with the Browns before his first stint with the Saints (2013-15).
Adding Watson was supposed to be an answer to Rob Gronkowski's retirement, giving the Pats some veteran leadership at the position.
For his career, Watson has appeared in 195 games with 135 starts, totaling 530 catches for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.
In the tweet he noted he still wants to play.
