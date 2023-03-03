230302-et-cru-LawrenceBasketball-13.JPG

Lawrence’s Isaiah Ogunbare fights for the loose ball with King Philip’s Tommy McLeish. The Lawrence Lancers defeated King Philip and now play in the Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, March 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Lawrence 87, King Philip 67

Springfield Central 71, Andover 69

Brockton 65, Methuen 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Winchester 43, Methuen 42

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Acton-Boxborough 0

Friday, March 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

New Bedford at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.

Brookline at Central, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4

Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

NH Division II

Quarterfinals

Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

Round of 32

Central Catholic at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

Weymouth at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.

Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7 p.m.

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Pinkerton vs. Portsmouth/Oyster River at UNH, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

BOYS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 3

Round of 16

Methuen vs. Lynnfield at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody, 12 p.m.

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Windham, 8 p.m.

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin at Skate 3, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 2

Round of 16

Pembroke vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Arena, 2 p.m.

Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Peabody, 4 p.m., at McVann-O’Keefe Rink

Sunday, March 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

NH Division I

Quarterfinals

Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NH Division II

Quarterfinals

Milford at Pelham, 5 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Billerica/Chelmsford at HPNA, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Mass. Division 1

Round of 16

Taunton-Attleboro winner at Lawrence, 6:30

