Baseball
Central Catholic 6, Mt. St. Michael 2
Central (6): Bishop cf 4-2-2, Espinola 2b 4-1-2, Kearney dh/1b 4-1-2, Normandie rf 4-1-1, Savio 1b 2-1-0, Lesofsky p 0-0-0, Rickenbach c 3-0-1, Cloutier 3b 3-0-2, LeDuc lf 3-0-0, Delacruz ss 3-0-2. Totals 30-6-12
RBI: Kearney, Rickenbach, Cloutier, Delacruz
WP: Florence; LP: Fernandez
Mt. St. Michael: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Central Catholic (5-0): 2 0 3 0 0 1 0 — 6
Andover 8, Tewksbury 5
Andover (8): B. Gibson lf 5-2-4, J. Brown cf 2-0-0, Besette 3b 4-0-2, Bucci c 3-0-0, D, Brenner pr 0-1-0, E. Brenner 2b 3-1-1, Rosner dh/p 3-1-1, Walles 1b 3-0-0, Archambault rf 4-1-2, Reming ss 3-1-2, Lembo p 0-0-0. Totals 30-8-12
RBI: E. Brenner 2, Reming, Bessette, Archambault
WP: Rosner; LP: Nesto
Andover (2-0): 3 0 0 0 0 3 2 — 8
Tewksbury: 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 — 5
Londonderry 10, Timberlane 5
Timberlane (5): Mwangi ss 3-1-0, Parker 2b 4-2-1, Zambrowicz c 4-0-3, Aliberti p/cf 2-0-0, Kontos 1b 2-0-0, Diamond lf 4-0-0, Brandano p 0-0-0 Sheehan rf 4-1-1, O0x2019Leary 3b 4-0-2, Doherty cf/p 3-1-1, Fabrizio ph 1-0-0. Totals 31-5-8
RBI: Zambrowicz 2, Kontos, Doherty
LP: Aliberti
Timberlane (2-3): 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 5
Londonderry: 0 1 0 1 7 1 0 — 10
Windham 9, Manchester Memorial 6
Windham (9): Armstrong rf 4-0-2, Rice ss/p 4-1-0, Constantine c 4-2-2, Parke dh 5-1-1, Garcia lf 5-0-0, Sullo p/ss 5-2-4, Haga 1b 4-1-3, Koza 3b 2-1-2, Hoffman 2b 4-1-1, Salvador cf 0-0-0. Totals 37-9-15
RBI: Armstrong 3, Parke 2, Sullo 1, Haga 1, Koza 1
WP: Rice; LP: Fraiser
Windham (1-4): 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 3 — 9
Manchester Memorial (0-3): 0 0 2 0 1 3 0 0 — 6
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen 15, Medford 5
Goals: Jared Cripps 5, Will Mckinnon 3, Braeden Carter 4, David Rizzo 2, Joey Casarano
Saves: AJ Smith 14
Methuen (2-4): 5 2 4 4 — 15
Medford: 0 1 2 2 — 5
Woburn 12, Haverhill 7
Goals: Patrick McGowan 4, Ty Lescord, Ty Carroll, Jake Staples
Saves: Luke Donnelly 15
Woburn: 6 6 — 12
Haverhill (1-5): 5 2 — 7
Windham 18, Hollis-Brookline 8
Goals: Alex Ryan 6, Drew Denton 3, Nate Crowley 5, Evan Conley, Matt O’Connor 2, Blake Bazin
Windham: 10 8 — 18
Hollis-Brookline: 4 4 — 8
Brooks 11, St Marks 9
Goals: Alex Dixon 5, Chris Wall 2, Alejo Woelper 3, Alex Eckman
Saves: Will Creevy 11
Brooks: 1 4 2 4 — 11
St Marks: 2 2 3 2 — 9
Pinkerton 14, Salem 1
Goals: P — Ryan Lynch 4, Michael Uber 4, Joey Gallo 3, Liam Prescott 2, Adam Scala; S — Brady Ferreira
Assists: P — Joey Gallo 4, Colby Gagnon, Kyle Zirn, Braydon Bourque
Saves: P — Tyler Leblanc 7; S — John Schoenrock 8
Salem (1-3): 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (2-2): 5 5 3 1 — 14
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill 15, Georgetown 5
Goals: Alex Bushey 3, Sophia Riley 5, Katrina Savvas 5, Cailey Simard 2
Saves: Fiona Dean 16
Haverhill (3-2): 6 9 — 15
Georgetown: 2 3 — 5
Rivers 7, Brooks 6 (OT)
Goals: Kate Coughlin 1, Molly Driscoll 2, Lydia Tangney 2, Brooke Rogers 1
Saves: Lucy Adams 8
Brooks (4-2): 3 3 0 — 6
Rivers: 5 1 1 — 7
Softball
Windham 19, Keene 4
Windham (19): Mitrou ss 3-3-3, Senenig 2b 3-2-3, Ballard 2b 1-0-0, Belair cf 1-2-0, Yantosca rf 1-0-0, DeCotis c 4-4-4-4, Nolan lf 2-2-1, Akin cf 1-0-0, Twoer 3b 3-2-2, Wright p 4-0-0, Hollingshead 4-3-4, Forsyth 1b 2-1-1, Pendleton lb 1-0-1. Totals 30-19-19
RBI: DeCotis 7, Senenig 4, Hollingshead 2, Nolan 3, Mitrou 2, Yantosca 1
WP: Wright
Keene (1-2): 0 0 0 4 0 — 4
Windham (2-2): 8 8 2 1 0 — 19
Salem 32, Nashua North 1
Salem (32): J. Olson cf 4-3-2, Ventullo 6-3-5, Lucier ss 4-5-2, McNamara 3b 4-4-1, Moniz 1b 3-2-1, A. Olson 1b 2-2-1, Poulin c 5-3-5, Beeley lf 2-1-1, Quinlan lf 3-2-2, Migliorini 2b 2-5-2, DiMarino rf 1-1-0, Forman rf 4-1-1. Totals 40-32-23
RBI: J. Olson 2, Ventullo 4, Lucier 4, McNamara 5, Moniz 3, A. Olson 1, Poulin 3, Beeley 2, Quinlan 2, Migliorini 2
WP: Solt; LP: Small
Salem (3-0): 3 12 1 8 8 — 32
Nashua North (0-4): 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Billerica 10, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (10): DeCicco p 4-0-1, Dion lf 3-0-0, Pearl 1b 2-0-0, Windle ss 2-1-0, G. Burdier 2b 3-0-1, Neal 3b 2-0-1, Crockett cf 3-0-1, K. Burdier c 3-0-0, Mazzaglia 3-0-0. Totals 25-1-4
RBI: G. Burdier
LP: DeCico
Haverhill (2-3): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Billerica: 0 2 3 3 1 1 0 — 10
Londonderry 3, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): Farone p 4-0-1, Mlocek 1b 4-0-2, Salafia lf 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 3-0-0, O’Leary ss 3-0-2, Patles 3b 2-0-0, Singer c 2-0-0, Paradis rf 2-0-1, McFadden 1-0-0, Condon cf 2-0-0, Raymond cf 1-0-0, Sickel cr 0-0-0. Totals 28-0-7
RBI:
WP: ; LP:
Londonderry (4-0): 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 3
Timberlane (3-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 6, Manchester Central 0
Pinkerton (6): Mason, cf 3-1-1, Lemay 2b, 2-1-0, Panas, DH 3-1-1, Kozak, 3b 3-1-1, Moore, 1b 3-0-1, Ouellette ss, 0-0-0, Schoenenberger ss, 2-0-0, Child, lf 2-1-1, Michaud, c 3-0-1, Cassidy Robinson, 1-1-0, Alexander, rf 2-0-1, Murray p, Flex
RBI: Moore 1, Panas 1, Child 1, Alexander 2
WP: Murray; LP: Provencher
Manchester Central (1-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (2-2): 1 0 1 4 0 0 — 6
Boys Tennis
Windham 9, Sanborn 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Charlie Marsh 8-3; 2. Cole Gilbert 8-0; 3. Tim Wang 8-1; 4. Gilbert Feke 8-0, 5. Tiarnan Adamcheck 8-1, 6. Daniel Antonucci 8-0
Doubles: 1. Marsh-Gilbert 8-0; 2. Wang-Adamchek 8-3; 3. Feke-Dylan Wu 8-6
Boys Track and Field
Andover 101, Haverhill 44
Winners:
Pole vault: Kyran Maher A 10-6; Shot put: Nick Entner A 41-4.5; Discus: Entner A 103-0; Javelin: Max Bourque H 135-7; Long jump: Steve Tcheouafei A 19-9; Triple jump: Tcheouafei A 39-1; High jumcstyle:<&&&>: Dan McGlashan H 5-6; 110 hurdlescstyle:<&&&>: Harvey Lys A 18.7; 100 meterscstyle:<&&&>: Neil Chowdhury A 11.5; Milecstyle:<&&&>: Ryan Todisco A 4:57; 4x100 relaycstyle:<&&&>: Andover (Demi Samson, George Stoica, Tyler Fabbri, Jonathan Kang) 45.8; 400cstyle:<&&&>: Nata Vigo Catala 52.5; 400 hurdlescstyle:<&&&>: Ricardo Galloway H 68.2; 800cstyle:<&&&>: Drew Roberts H 2:04; 200cstyle:<&&&>: Fabbri A 24.0; 2-milecstyle:<&&&>: Colin Kirn 10:15; 4x400 relaycstyle:<&&&>: Andover (Colin Kirn, D.J. Walsh, Mike Brown, Teddy Salamone) 3:50.6
Girls Track and Field
Haverhill 75, Andover 69
Winners:
Pole vault: Olivia Foster A 10-6; Shot put: Madeline Goncalves H 32-8; Discus: Goncalves H 80-0.5; Javelin: Alicia Skafas H 63-3.5; Long jump: Peyton Levental A 16-10.75; Triple jump: Maddy Robertson A 32-11; High jump: Ashley Sheldon A 4-8; 100 hurdles: Sheldon A 17-0; 100 meters: Foster A 13-1; Mile: Finleigh Simonds H 5:37.7; 4x100 relay: Andover (Kelsey Apicelli, Foster, Levental, Robertson) 53.0; 400: Lauren Downer H 64.3; 400 hurdles: Linda Laffey H 79.2; 800: Brenna Corcoran H 2:37.7; 200: Gianna Spero H 28.0; 2-mile: Corcoran H 2:41.0; 4x400 relay: Haverhill (Simonds, Sydney Vets, Mia Smith, Kaitlin Brownrigg)
Boys Volleyball
Lexington 3, Andover 0
Kills: Owen Chanthaboun 14
Blocks: Alex McNally 5
Assists: Marco Gomez-Cabo 19
Service points (aces): Reuben Osborn 9 Aces: Isaac Williams 3
Digs: Enzo Masters 11
Lexington: 25 25 25 — 3
Andover (4-3): 23 23 20 — 0
St. John’s Prep 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Ryan McShan 5
Blocks: McShan 1, Keith Shaheen 1
Assists: Michael Nguyen 6
Service points (aces): Jaithian Medina 6/4
Digs: Shaheen 6
Central Catholic: 8 15 14 — 0
St. John’s Prep: 25 25 25 — 3
Windham 3, Goffstown 0
Kills: Nick Furnari 7
Assists: Jack Begley 10
Aces: Begley 7
Digs: Braeden Manti 8
Goffstown: 8 14 17 — 0
Windham (4-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Timberlane 3, Pinkerton 1
Kills: PA — Tate Thompson 11; T — Anthony Rousseau 14
Blocks: PA — Quinn Hammer 4, Adam Freiburger 4; T — Jake Bilicki 3
Assists: PA — John Collins 7; T — Billy Shanley 26
Aces: PA — Freiburger 2; T — Spencer Sierra 3
Digs: PA — Zach Youkstetter 6, Sam Adams 6; T — Cameron Nazarian 12
Pinkerton (1-3): 16 14 25 14 — 1
Timberlane (2-2): 25 25 19 25 — 3
Salem 3, Winnacunnet 1
Kills: Matt Mccloskey 22
Blocks: Mccloskey 5
Assists: Tyler Valerio 29
Service points (aces): Phil Melo 8 (2)
Digs: Troy Deminco 8
Winnacunnet: 25 14 15 25 — 1
Salem (4-1): 14 25 25 27 — 3
