WINDHAM, N.H. – Taylor Pendleton had one real shot to impact Windham High baseball. Senior year, as coach Leo Gravell noted, he was penciled in to be the Jaguars’ starting catcher this spring.
Pendleton poured his heart into the offseason. He worked five days a week at an indoor facility and made sure to stay late and hit every opportunity he had.
Disaster struck, though, in the form of a line drive.
“It just deflected off a piece of equipment and got me,” said Pendleton, who was throwing short toss behind a screen for a youth group at the time. The shot to the head caused a concussion and blurred vision, putting Pendleton’s senior season in jeopardy.
“It was rough. I’ve had a few concussions, and this was tough,” he said.
Pendleton fought through the struggle, though. He hung with it. And when he was cleared to hit again, Gravell found the opportunity to give Pendleton a chance as a pinch-hitter, a week ago against Alvirne.
Call it the joy of being back on the field, or maybe some frustration, but Pendleton tore into a pitch and sent it deep to left.
“When I hit it, I was thinking triple on contact,” said Pendleton, who found out at second base that the ball had cleared the fence for a home run. “That felt pretty darn good.”
As he turned the corner for home, Gravell, coaching third, had a huge smile and a hand shake for Pendleton.
“He just screamed, ‘Welcome back!’” the slugger said.
For Pendleton, it was a moment to relish, after a long, painful road back.
“It was really frustrating. I spent a ton of time, winter and summer, working on everything I could,” said Pendleton, who still hasn’t been cleared to play in the field.
“Catching doesn’t look like it’s in the cards. I feel really lucky the concussion wasn’t more serious and it allowed me to get back at any capacity.
“Now that I’m practicing and playing with the team, baseball is more special than I ever realized.”
