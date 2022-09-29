NORTH ANDOVER — For a few days, Zach Wolinski may have relocated to Exeter, N.H.
His heart never left North Andover.
“Being there (at Phillips Exeter) made me realize this is a community I love,” said Wolinski. “All my friends, teachers, coaches, everything, this is where I needed to be.”
Wolinski had enrolled at Exeter — with plans on re-classifying to help pursue his college basketball dream. After a few days, he knew that it was wrong for him.
“The bonds I’ve made with this community are something I wasn’t willing to let go,” said Wolinski. “North Andover is the community I was meant to represent.”
The immediate beneficiary for the decision to come back home to North Andover High — about two weeks into the public-school year — is the North Andover High football program. But Wolinski was sure to tread lightly.
The Knights had been working all summer and were four weeks into practice. He first contacted coach John Dubzinski the day after his team drilled a quality Lincoln-Sudbury squad in the season-opener.
“It was so easy to welcome him back. Last year, when he began the process of looking at other schools, for basketball and for academics, we had a heart to heart,” said Dubzinski.
“I told him ‘we will support whatever you want, but if you ever decide that wasn’t right for you, the door here is always open.’”
The Knights, including athletic director Steve Nugent and principal Chet Jackson, worked through all the channels and sought out the MIAA’s approval for Wolinski’s return. He was eligible immediately.
“He had a lot of catching up to do,” Dubzinski said. “But he’s such a good athlete, a high football IQ kid. He picked things up right away.”
Wolinski asked to speak to the team and admitted to what he called a mistake.
“He told them ‘I’m here to win. I’m here to be the best teammate I can be.’ It was exciting to hear a team-first attitude like that from a kid,” Dubzinski said.
One week of practice and one half of football later — against Beverly — Wolinski was back on the field as a Scarlet Knight.
“At Exeter, I wasn’t going to be able to play football. I mean I could have but it kind of defeated the purpose of going there (to focus on basketball),” said Wolinski. “I put on the pads Day 1 and got right into it.”
Catching up on the field, after a summer spent in full hoop mode, was not easy.
“I missed summer completely, no football lifts, and I missed the first 3-4 weeks of the season,” Wolinski said. “But we have such an amazing group of leaders. The seniors, the captains, everyone on the team was so supportive. That’s a huge part of what makes this so special. Everyone on this team has each other’s backs. I could not have done this without them.”
Against Beverly, Wolinski stepped into a loaded North Andover running back rotation — with Patrick Roy, Mike McNaught and Caleb Agbor — in the second half.
This past week, a tough loss to highly-regarded Marblehead, he saw more of the football, running 12 times for 51 yards and catching a pair of passes for 10 more.
Defensively, he could see some time at safety, too.
“Our defense has been top-notch. Coach (Matt) Cerullo has been incredible, and Mike McNaught and Patrick Roy have been killing it at safety,” said Wolinski. “I’ll be at the ready if they need a break or something.”
Wolinski’s hoop dream remains as impassioned as ever.
The Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard won’t get that fifth year, remaining at NAHS, but the opportunity to play for the town and play with and for the kids he has grown up with in the MVC against rivals is huge.
“I have, in North Andover, so many people behind me,” said Wolinski. “I’ll be back with the New England Storm for AAU, and we will be out on the circuit again.
“I know it’s going to take a lot of work. With all the resources I have, all these amazing resources, I know I can get to where I want.”
