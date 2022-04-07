It took right up until the last minute, but the Red Sox finally made their big splash.
With nearly all of the big free agents off the board, the Red Sox landed one of the last impact bats on the market by signing former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract. Story will play second base in Boston and alongside Xander Bogaerts will form one of the most formidable middle infield tandems in all of baseball.
“This is really a dream come true for me, to play for an organization like Boston,” Story said at his introductory press conference. “This has been a true privilege for me and my family. They’ve already made us feel like we’re at home here and at the end of the day this comes down to winning, and we felt this was a great fit for me and my family and I’m so looking forward to this opportunity to get on the field and chase this championship.”
Story is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 24 home runs with 75 RBI, an .801 OPS and 20 stolen bases for the Colorado Rockies. Since making his big league debut in 2016 he ranks 11th in baseball among position players in wins above replacement (26.7) and overall has posted 158 home runs and 450 in six season, including two all-star nods, two Silver Sluggers and three down-ballot MVP finishes.
The Texas native is also renowned as a rangy defender who will provide a badly needed burst of speed and athleticism on the base paths for the Red Sox. Last year Boston’s team leader in stolen bases was somehow catcher Christian Vazquez, and with Story expected to bat near the top of the lineup he should give middle of the order hitters Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez more opportunities to drive in runs.
“Trevor’s work on the field speaks for itself,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “He’s been one of the most dynamic players in the game.”
By adding Story, the Red Sox offset some of the offensive production lost by Kyle Schwarber, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Hunter Renfroe, who was traded to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just prior to the lockout. The Red Sox offense is now expected to have enough juice to keep up in a ferociously competitive AL East, and long-term Story provides some measure of stability with key players like Nathan Eovaldi, Martinez and potentially Bogaerts and Devers soon set to hit free agency.
Jackie Bradley Jr. will boost outfield defen se
There were times last season when Boston’s outfield defense was a mess. Several games turned at key points on cringeworthy miscues, and by bringing back old friend Jackie Bradley Jr. the Red Sox hope his elite glove can help shore up one of the club’s biggest weaknesses from last year.
Bradley is back after a one-year stint in Milwaukee and is now expected to patrol right field for the Red Sox. Widely regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, Bradley should team with Alex Verdugo in left and Kiké Hernández in center to form what should be a much improved outfield trio.
Offensively Bradley is coming off a dreadful season in which he batted .163 with a .497 OPS, but while he was never a particularly good hitter in Boston he does have a .732 career OPS as a member of the Red Sox. If Bradley were only needed to bat out of the eight or nine spot Boston would probably be fine with that level of production.
Hill, Wacha and Paxton adding key depth to rotation
They may not be big names, but the Red Sox starting rotation is a lot deeper and potentially much better this year thanks to the additions of Rich Hill, Michael Wacha and James Paxton.
At age 42, Hill is the oldest active pitcher in the major leagues but recently has enjoyed some of the best years of his entire career. Hill is coming off a strong 2021 in which he made 31 starts, posted a 3.86 ERA and had 150 strikeouts in 158.2 innings split between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. The lefty, originally from Milton, signed with Boston on a one-year, $5 million deal and is now in his third stint with the Red Sox as a big leaguer.
Wacha is best known to Red Sox fans as the rookie wunderkind who starred for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 World Series, but he now comes to Boston as a 30-year-old veteran looking to get his career back on track. Wacha is coming off a down year in 2021 in which he had a 5.05 ERA over 124.2 innings with the Tampa Bay Rays, but prior to that and a tough pandemic year with the Mets he had a 3.91 ERA over seven seasons with the Cardinals. He signed for one-year, $7 million.
Paxton is recovering from Tommy John surgery and isn’t expected to return to the mound until midseason at the earliest. His impact on this year’s team will likely be limited but he could provide a boost down the stretch.
Diekman, Strahm give bullpen a lift
In order to shore up the team’s bullpen, the Red Sox added a pair of lefties who are both known for their ability to get both right-handed and left-handed hitters out. Jake Diekman, formerly of the Oakland Athletics, is one of the best pitchers in baseball at forcing whiffs from opposing batters, while Matt Strahm is known for his standout control and for his ability to pitch multiple innings.
Diekman, 35, is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.86 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal and is expected to be one of Boston’s top options in the later innings. Strahm, 30, battled knee injuries throughout last season but has a 3.81 career ERA dating back to 2016. He signed for one-year, $3 million and could potentially serve as a multi-inning weapon similar to how Garrett Whitlock was used for much of last season.
