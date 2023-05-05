ANDOVER — An intense matchup entering this Friday afternoon looked to be a good one, and it was.
Unfortunately, it was also a surprising victory for Wellesley, which put an end to Andover’s unbeaten run.
This non-conference match ended with Wellesley’s girls taking both of the doubles matches, and winning two out of the three singles matches for the 4-1 win.
The doubles were both intense, with the first doubles match having Wellesley’s Shannon Welburn and Molly Plerige sweeping Andover’s duo of Amanda Kim and Sadie Berube, 2-0.
The outcome for the second doubles match was the same for the Wellesley duo of Katharine Wells and Elena Chase getting the victory.
The second set within the second doubles match was a close one though, as Andover’s Elysia Yu and Valerie Chu made it a score of 5-5, fighting till the end to see if they could squeeze a victory out. It just didn’t happen.
The first singles match was won by Masha Shutts for Wellesley as it went to three sets.
The third singles match was won by Shea Welburn as Sonika Chaudhary put up a strong fight but fell short.
Finally, the bright spot for Andover was the second singles match won by Mia Thomas, coming back from a loss in the second set.
“Wellesley was well coached, well prepared. They were strong at every position in their lineup, they won the big points when needed,” said Andover’s coach Alan Hibino.
At 1-1, Thomas came back to win 6-2 in the third, showing her strength and resilience.
“I thought Mia Thomas did an excellent job at second singles, it requires some mental toughness and belief to come back from losing from a second set 6-0 and come back to win the match 6-2,” said Hibino.
Wellesley, the boss in the Bay State League, moved to 9-1, while Andover falls to 8-1.
