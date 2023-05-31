The Merrimack Valley Conference has historically laid claim to superiority in a wife variety of sports.
With hardware to prove it. We’re not talking league championships. We’re talking state titles.
Well, this weekend was a “barometer weekend,” reminding many the MVC track and field teams are every bit as good and dominant.
Between the four different divisional meets held on Saturday and Sunday, the mighty conference crowned three teams champions — Andover and Billerica girls, and the North Andover boys.
In addition, the Lowell High girls and Tewksbury High boys were second. In total, eight MVC teams finished in the top five of their respective division.
Amazing.
In comparison, the Middlesex League had six teams with two champions and the Dual County League only had a second and a fifth place finish.
Is the MVC No. 1 because of its athletes? Its coaches? Its facilities?
“We are fortunate to have a league full of great coaches and programs rich in history,” said longtime Haverhill boys and girls head coach Mike Maguire. “I think it brings out the best in everyone. I respect how much each program builds entire teams. If you take a close look at what North Andover, Central Catholic, Methuen, Lowell, Tewksbury, and Billerica accomplished, they scored in multiple events on the track, in the field, and in the relays.
“Track at the high school level is best presented as a team sport and many people mislabel track as an individual sport,” said Maguire. “There are teams that can have an outstanding individual or two and you can get caught up chasing times, but it’s been my best experiences both as a coach and as an athlete when you have a team committed to contributing to team success. I credit that as a league because we are still committed to the dual meet schedule and that forces you to build complete teams.”
NUMBERS BACK IT UP
“I don’t think this year’s success is anything new,” said Scott Ouellet, a former outstanding runner and coach at both Methuen and Lowell High. “The MVC has always competed well on a state wide level. If you go all the way back to the 80’s and go decade by decade, it’s pretty easy to see continued success of the league.”
From 1962 to 2019 (excluding 18 times where there was no champion), boys and girls teams from the MVC have won 17 Outdoor All-State titles compared to eight from the Dual County League and seven from the Middlesex League.
Recently, the MIAA stopped keeping team scores at what’s now called the Meet of Champions to focus more on the individuals.
At last year’s MOC (excluding relays), there were 102 athletes from the MVC compared to 85 from the DCL and 83 from the Middlesex League. This upcoming weekend, that number has increased in the MVC, which will have a combined 129 athletes which represents 10.4 percent of the entire field.
“The (MVC) is so strong because of the athletes. The sport is attracting a lot of the top athletes in each school,” said Lowell girls coach Nate Kraft. “This helps everyone build their programs and leads to the next generation of athletes wanting to join the sport.
“The competition (within the league) is so tough every week. In indoor, our meets with everyone together down in Boston helps the athletes as they face top-notch competition all the time and not just at championship meets. During outdoor, every week there are great match-ups throughout the league in individual events and team versus team. By the time we get to championship season, we are all battle tested and ready for that higher level.”
The competition is also at a high peak within own teams and teammates. In North Andover’s weekend title, the Knights had multiple place finishers in six different events, including the mile.
“It means a lot to me that my teammate Camden (Reiland) was only two spots behind me (finishing third),” said champion Ryan Connolly. “He’s my best friend and pushes me at every practice and in every meet to get better.”
The friendly competition within teammates carries over from the pre-season workouts, to daily practices and to the meets which seems to bring out the best in the student-athletes.
“The (MVC) schools put a focus on student involvement and it helps promote well rounded young men and women,” said Central Catholic girls coach Shawn Dumas. “Additionally, at Central Catholic we put a major emphasis on students being multi-sport athletes and grow our program by having students be big advocates to their peers to join. Knowing that every team in the league is going to bring great competition, we know that their opponents are going to be passionate to run/compete against and make for exciting meets.”
TALENT HAS ALWAYS BEEN THERE
In terms of talent, the MVC has always had it. Back in the 1970’s, former MVC team Wilmington had the likes of Mike Esposito and Rick McCully, Tewksbury’s Mike Hurton held the league’s two-mile record for decades and Andover’s Paul Farnham’s 1979 triple jump of 46-6.50 would have crowned him champion on Saturday.
Ten years ago, Dracut’s Karina Shepard (2:09.29 in the 800), Lowell’s mile tandem of Bryanna Allison and Kaley Richards, and Methuen’s Mike O’Donnell were the star names. Over the years, the names changed to Erick Duffy, Makayla Paige and Richmond Kwaateng and they went on to do great things at Harvard, University of North Carolina and UConn, respectively.
This weekend, the names changed to Connolly, Alex Arbogast and Anna McElhinny who were three of the league’s 20 individual state champions.
“We have the best athletes in the state,” said Andover head coach and former Golden Warrior record-setting hurdler Peter Comeau, who won his 10th D1 state title on Saturday. “(The league’s) performances this weekend proved that.”
The MVC coaches were in awe with what transpired over the weekend, fully knowing that the MVC athletes and teams dominated.
“There is incredible respect among the coaches in the league for all of the programs,” said Kraft. “This trickles down to the athletes also. I know we all work to beat each other through the season, but by the time we get to the state championship meets we are all pulling for one another. There is a definite pride in the MVC and what we accomplish statewide throughout the league.”
HALL OF FAME COACHES
Besides the individual talent, certainly the coaching in the league is perhaps is the biggest reason for the success. It goes back to the early days of the MVC and has carried through to today.
“I competed for Haverhill High from 1980 to 1984 and I ran for John Ottaviani, a legendary coach,” said Maguire. “The league back then was filled with Hall of Fame coaches including Larry Klimas of Methuen, Dick Collins of Andover, Frank Kelly of Wilmington, Bill Christman of Chelmsford, Ernie Perry of Lawrence to name a few.
“When I started coaching in 1989, many of them were still coaching and could not have been more helpful to me starting out and mentoring me along the way. During that period there was Bob MacDougall and Steve Levine of Tewksbury, Peter O’Sullivan of Central Catholic, Art Iworsley of Andover, Jack Lang of Chelmsford, Phil Maia and Jim McGuirk of Lowell and Roger Fuller of Methuen. All of those coaches are in the MSTCA Hall of Fame and built great programs that continue to this day.”
There’s 19 MVC coaches who are enshrined in the the MSTCA Hall of Fame including current coaches Comeau, Maguire and Lowell’s Mary Beth McKenney Finn.
One coach who will most likely be in the HOF someday and has made a tremendous impact in the MVC is North Andover’s Steve Nugent, who guided his Knights team to back-to-back Division 2 titles. While the program was strong in the Cape Ann League, it took a while before getting on its feet in the MVC.
“I can say that when we joined the league we took our lumps early,” said Nugent. “We met as a coaching staff and made the decision that if we wanted that to change we would have to recruit more kids and be better coaches. So the challenges we face in our weekly schedule has definitely brought out the best in our athletes … and I think most of the league feels this way.”
KNIGHTS HAVE ELEVATED THE LEAGUE
There’s no question that since North Andover re-joined the MVC in the fall of 2012, that the league across the board, all sports, is better from top to bottom.
“Perhaps the only thing that makes us a deeper league in the last ten years has been the addition of North Andover to the MVC,” said Ouellet. “The strength of their team has certainly forced the rest of us to raise our game as well.”
Nugent competed for North Andover, but the program was in the CAL at the time. He said since those days, the sport is completely different.
“Track has come a long way since my days of the late 80’s. The teams are so much bigger and the facilities are so much better,” said Nugent.
But there’s no doubting the fact that the MVC has been the top league for quite some time now.
“In general, track and field has really elevated the last 10-15 years but that is across the board statewide. But no matter the year, the best in the MVC have always been able to match up statewide,” said Ouellet.
This past weekend proved that once again.
