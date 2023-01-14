Red Sox ownership has rarely spoken publicly over the past three years, so when a member of Fenway Sports Group does speak their words carry weight.
It was notable then that when Red Sox chairman Tom Werner addressed reporters after Wednesday’s Rafael Devers press conference, he subtly but unmistakably delivered a message to one of the club’s other top players.
During his remarks Werner not once but twice singled out Chris Sale as a cause of and solution to the club’s recent struggles. Though it didn’t get as much attention as his comments about Devers, his endorsement of Chaim Bloom or FSG’s long-term commitment to Boston, it still stood out, especially given he mentioned Sale unprompted in both cases.
“We’re obviously counting on a number of pitchers who were not productive last year to come back, starting with Chris Sale and [James Paxton],” Werner said when asked how the Red Sox can turn things around.
“People have to be healthy,” Werner said later in response to a different question about how he’d assess the offseason. “Chris Sale has to perform at the level we expect him to and lets see how we do on the field.”
Werner’s comments were particularly noteworthy given the day’s context. On Wednesday the Red Sox finalized the largest contract in franchise history, committing to pay Devers $331 million over the next 11 years and anointing him as the face of the franchise. It was the kind of deal fans were convinced the Red Sox would never make, and Werner himself acknowledged the club was particularly careful after getting burned on big deals in the past.
“We make long-term deals, we haven’t been particularly successful with them but we believe this is the right long-term deal,” Werner said.
The list of long-term contracts given by the Red Sox throughout the 2010s isn’t pretty. David Price (seven years, $217 million), Adrian Gonzalez (seven years, $154 million), Carl Crawford (seven years, $142 million) and Pablo Sandoval (five years, $95 million) all rank among the biggest contracts in team history, and none wound up playing out their deals in Boston.
Then there is Sale, who was brilliant his first two years with the Red Sox but who has broken down since signing his five-year, $145 million extension in 2019. Sale has so far only made 11 starts while throwing 48.1 innings over the first three years of that deal, first due to Tommy John surgery and then following last season’s bizarre run of injuries.
Given the amount of flack Red Sox ownership has taken for being stingy these past few years, Sale’s chronic unavailability has to be particularly frustrating.
When Sale was extended the idea was he’d remain the team’s ace for years to come, but so far he has not delivered any return on that investment. Though it’s impossible to know if the last three years would have gone any different had Sale stayed healthy, it couldn’t have hurt and may have at least helped improve the discourse that has surrounded the Red Sox since the Mookie Betts trade.
Werner correctly noted that even through these past few years the Red Sox have still maintained one of baseball’s top payrolls, and this offseason they’ve made a number of additions on top of extending Devers. Whether it’s enough to help the Red Sox return to contention remains to be seen, but spending money is only the start, the players have to produce too.
Now after three lost seasons, Werner’s message to Sale was loud and clear. It’s time for him to deliver on his end of the bargain and pitch like the ace he was signed to be.
‘Robot umps’ coming to Triple-AThis season Major League Baseball is set to introduce some of its most dramatic rule changes ever, with a pitch clock and a ban on the shift both set to take effect after extensive testing in the minor leagues.
Now an even more radical change could on the horizon.
This season the Automated Balls and Strikes system, which uses an electronic strike zone similar to the pitch zone displayed on television broadcasts to determine balls and strikes without human input, is set to be introduced at all 30 Triple-A parks, setting the stage for a trial run that could lead to the system’s introduction at the major league level.
ESPN’s Buster Olney was first to report the news earlier this week.
According to Olney two versions of the ABS system will be tested at Triple-A. One would have all balls and strikes called by ABS, with the system relaying the call to the home plate umpire, and the other would use a challenge system similar to professional tennis.
With the challenge system, the home plate umpire would call balls and strikes like normal but each team would be allowed three challenges per game, with clubs retaining challenges on successful cases. The challenge system would introduce an additional layer of strategy, with teams having to decide if it’s worth challenging certain calls or if they’d be better off saving them for bigger moments later on.
Once considered an unthinkable intrusion of technology into the tradition-minded game, ABS has seen increased prevalence in the minor leagues over the past few years.
In 2019 the system was used by the independent Atlantic League for its All-Star Game and later that fall it was also introduced in the Arizona Fall League. Last year the system was used in some Triple-A parks, and the Low-A Southeast League introduced the challenge system as an alternative to handing over all ball-strike calls to the so-called “robot umps.”
Now that testing and tweaking has led to what should be considered a full trial run of both versions of ABS. By using the two systems across Triple-A for the entire system MLB will have the opportunity to gather data and feedback, iron out any issues that arise and make future decisions accordingly.
Though MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has given no indication of when ABS could come to the big leagues, the league gained the authority to push through rule changes with 45 days notice as part of the most recent labor deal.
That means if either version performs well this season, it’s not out of the realm of possibility ABS could be introduced as soon as next season.
Tewksbury’s Oberg retiresScott Oberg, a former Tewksbury High and UConn standout, has officially announced his retirement from baseball after a successful five-year career in the big leagues.
Oberg, 32, has not appeared in an MLB game since 2019 due to a series of blood clots in his right arm. In an Instagram post announcing his retirement Oberg said the lingering issue made continuing to play untenable and that he has instead accepted a part-time position with the Colorado Rockies, the organization with whom he spent his entire pro career.
Selected in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Oberg made his big league debut in 2015 and became a mainstay in the Rockies bullpen. In 259 career games he posted a 3.85 ERA with 234 strikeouts over 257.1 innings while going 18-8. By far his best years came in 2018 and 2019, during which he posted back-to-back years with sub 2.50 ERAs and cut his walks and hits per innings pitched rate by nearly 50%.
Just before the blood clot issue derailed and eventually ended his career, Oberg was given the opportunity to serve as Colorado’s closer. He finished the game in each of his last five appearances in August 2019, earning his seventh career save in his final outing on Aug. 16, 2019, and since then he has remained active within the organization in a variety of unofficial roles while trying to mount a comeback.
“I cannot thank those closest to me enough; from my family, friends, teammates and especially having the unwavering support of my wife,” Oberg wrote in his retirement post. “I could not have been able to accomplish anything without any of you. Love you all.”
Wallace has clear path to MLB with RoyalsThough breaking into the big leagues as a member of the Boston Red Sox would have been a dream come true for Jacob Wallace, being traded to the Kansas City Royals may prove a blessing in disguise for the Methuen resident.
With the Red Sox Wallace would have faced a crowded path to the majors. Right now Boston’s 40-man roster is full to the brim and competition for the last few bullpen spots figures to intensify now that Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin are occupying the top spots. Even if Wallace earned a promotion to Triple-A to start the year it’s likely he’d have been fourth or fifth in line for a call-up out of Worcester’s bullpen behind several others already on the 40-man, and realistically he might not have earned a chance to debut until late 2023 or 2024.
That won’t be the case in Kansas City. Last year the Royals bullpen was wretched, ranking fourth worst in baseball with a 4.66 ERA, and Kansas City is going to leave no stone unturned as it looks to improve. The fact they went out of their way to trade for Wallace after designating Wyatt Mills for assignment suggests they really like him, and given Wallace already boasts big league stuff it’s not hard to imagine him getting a shot if he gets off to a good start in the minors and cuts down on his walk rate.
Devanney could reach bigs in 2023It’s a safe bet that Lexington’s Sal Frelick, a former Boston College star who has rocketed through the Milwaukee Brewers system over the past year and a half, will make his MLB debut in 2023.
Ex-Central Catholic great Cam Devanney may not be far behind.
Devanney enjoyed a breakout season in the Brewers system last summer, batting .264 with 23 home runs and an .834 OPS while earning a late-year promotion to Triple-A. After the season Devanney was identified as a potential Rule 5 Draft prospect, and while he was not selected he should still have a good chance to make his debut if he can start 2023 strong at Triple-A Nashville.
North Andover’s Max Burt is also a candidate for a Triple-A call-up after helping lead the Somerset Patriots (Yankees Double-A) to the Eastern League championship. ... Exeter’s Cody Morisette, a former Boston College teammate of Frelick’s, reached High-A in the Marlins organization after hitting 13 home runs in 2022. A promotion to Double-A to start the year may be a possibility. ... Watch out this spring for Amesbury’s Jared Dupere, who got off to a monster start with the Giants organization last summer and earned two promotions from rookie ball all the way to High-A. ... Ex-Central Catholic great Dom Keegan will have a magical start to his first full year of pro ball, as the Tampa Bay Rays are set to split spring training between Tropicana Field and Disney World in nearby Orlando after the club’s Port Charlotte facility was damaged by Hurricane Ian. Sebastian Keane, Keegan’s ex-MVC rival at North Andover and a fellow 2022 MLB Draft pick, will be right nearby in Tampa when the New York Yankees open camp on Feb. 16.
