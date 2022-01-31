Ever since the lockout began, the conversation around baseball has rarely revolved around baseball itself. Labor negotiations and Hall of Fame drama have become the topics du jour, but eventually the focus will return to the field where it belongs.
Once that happens, when the lockout ends and the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement become clear, there is going to be a free agent feeding frenzy unlike any we’ve ever seen.
So what holes do the Red Sox have that will need to be filled? and who might be the top options available? Here’s a look at how the lineup, bench, rotation and bullpen might look when all the dust is settled and which newcomers the Red Sox could target to help round out their roster.
Starting lineup: Add a top bat, maybe two
As it stands right now, the Red Sox have a gaping hole in the lineup that they are sure to fill before the season begins. In theory they could start Jackie Bradley Jr. at center and play Kiké Hernández at second base, but more likely the team will sign at least one bat, and possibly two depending on how the rest of free agency plays out.
Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki has become one of the most popular options among fans and would neatly slide into Hunter Renfroe’s old spot in right field, but he is going to have a lot of suitors and may prefer a destination on the west coast. So if not him, then perhaps the move would be to re-sign Kyle Schwarber. Where playing him at first base was like trying to jam a square peg into a round hole, now he could slide into his natural position of left field and Alex Verdugo could shift to right.
The team could also use an upgrade in the infield too, but it seems more likely the Red Sox start the season with Christian Arroyo at second than they are inking Carlos Correa or Trevor Story to a blockbuster deal. We’ll just have to see there.
Bench: Who keeps seat warm for Casas?
Bradley is going to have an important role on next year’s team, but considering that he batted only .163 with a .497 OPS in a starting role last year in Milwaukee, his at bats should be limited as much as possible. Ideally he’ll serve primarily as a late-inning defensive replacement, and Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz will return to their reserve roles from a year ago.
As for first base, the Red Sox are in an interesting spot. The club has a promising young player in Bobby Dalbec and a top prospect waiting in the wings in Triston Casas, but until he’s ready the club could use another backup option. Bringing back Travis Shaw would make sense, but what about a reunion with old friend Mitch Moreland? The 36-year-old isn’t the player he used to be, but he is a former Gold Glove winner who could help back-up Dalbec until Casas is ready for primetime.
Starting rotation: No shortage of depth already
The starting rotation might be the toughest area to predict, because there are a lot of moving parts and the potential for more moves to come. In theory the Red Sox could swing a trade for one of Oakland’s starters, but to keep things simple we’ll operate under the assumption that Boston has already made its moves to address the rotation.
So if that’s the case, what are we looking at? Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale will be two of the top guys and Nick Pivetta will factor in somewhere behind them, leaving two spots up for grabs and at least four obvious candidates for those roles. Newcomer Rich Hill should be the favorite to earn one of those, as the 41-year-old is coming off a strong season split between Tampa Bay and the New York Mets, leaving Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Michael Wacha to compete for the fifth spot.
My money is on Houck to earn that job, as he pitched well in that role last year and has tremendous upside. Whitlock is definitely the wild card though, as he has historically been a starter and only came out of the bullpen last year because he was still recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Bullpen: Sox can’t have enough arms
Just prior to the lockout Chaim Bloom said the Red Sox need to add more pitching, and specifically additional short-inning relievers. With the potential that Whitlock could start and questions about Matt Barnes after his second-half meltdown, the Red Sox could honestly use all the help they could get.
One obvious place they could start is Collin McHugh. The Rays righty previously signed with Boston in 2020 but never pitched with the team after opting out due to the pandemic. He went on to star with Tampa Bay last year, posting a 1.55 ERA in 64 innings, and could fill the multi-inning weapon role that Whitlock starred in for most of the season.
Other options might include re-signing Adam Ottavino and/or Hansel Robles, perhaps calling up a Triple-A prospect like Eduard Bazardo or making a splash by signing longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. The club also has some lefty options already in house, with Austin Davis being a possible alternative to Darwinzon Hernandez.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
