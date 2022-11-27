A month into the offseason things have still been relatively quiet. Only a small handful of big ticket free agents have signed with new teams, and the Red Sox have so far only made small additions on the fringes.
Yet with the Winter Meetings approaching in a little over a week, the Hot Stove could heat up in a hurry.
The Red Sox have a lot to do and both the financial and farm system resources to make some serious noise. So in the spirit of the holidays here’s a wish list Red Sox fans everywhere should be able to get behind. With any luck we should start seeing some of these items checked off in the days to come.
1. Extensions for Bogaerts, Devers
As nice as it would be for the Red Sox to sign Aaron Judge or one of the other top free agents, nothing would make Red Sox fans happier than waking up to the news that the club’s two homegrown superstars, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, are going to stick around for the long haul.
Bogaerts is Boston’s longest tenured player and is a first-time free agent after spending his first 10 years with the Red Sox. Devers won’t be a free agent until next offseason, but after Mookie Betts was traded a year away from his own free agency in 2020 there is palpable unease among the fanbase that history could repeat itself.
Bogaerts and Devers’ fate hung over the Red Sox like a storm cloud this past season, and there is intense pessimism among many fans that the club will do what it takes to keep them in Boston. If the Red Sox prove those sentiments wrong and lock down their stars, it’ll be a happy holiday all around in New England.
2. A splashy trade
There are two ways a club can leverage its resources to improve its roster. One is by spending money in free agency, which requires deep pockets and payroll flexibility. The other is by building a deep farm system, giving the club a surplus of prospects it can use to swing trades for impactful players.
Right now the Red Sox are well equipped to do both.
While it’s easier to predict how the Red Sox could improve through free agency — there are, after all, only so many impactful players on the open market — Boston’s biggest move could be through a trade that nobody sees coming. We’ve seen it over the years with Curt Schilling, Josh Beckett and Chris Sale, and given the impressive collection of young talent the Red Sox have amassed in recent years, it would behoove the club to harvest some of its top prospects to bring in a key cornerstone once more.
3. A frontline starting pitcher
The Red Sox don’t technically have to add any more starting pitchers. A rotation with Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and one of Tanner Houck or James Paxton could potentially be a good one, but that’s assuming Sale and Paxton both stay healthy and Whitlock, Bello and Houck can take a step forward and can prove effective over a full season.
Anyone feel comfortable betting on that?
Realistically the Red Sox need at least one more proven starting pitcher, and based on how the offseason has played out it feels like a reunion with Nathan Eovaldi is a likely possibility. Though Eovaldi is an injury risk, he’s been great for the Red Sox ever since he came over at the trade deadline in 2018 and has shown he can thrive in Boston.
The Red Sox aren’t believed to be seriously pursuing the other top free agent starters, so if not Eovaldi then another mid-tier starter like Corey Kluber — a former Cy Young winner and a Winchester resident — could be an option. Or perhaps the club could make a swing on the trade market? As noted above, that route has worked out well for the Red Sox before.
4. Bullpen reinforcements
The Red Sox made their first notable offseason addition last week by signing lefty Joely Rodriguez. It might not have been the splash some fans would prefer, but the Red Sox are short on reliable lefties so adding Rodriguez addressed a clear need.
As of this writing here is what the Red Sox bullpen looks like. Tanner Houck as closer, Matt Barnes and John Schreiber as top setup men, Rodriguez and possibly Josh Taylor as the lefties, and Zack Kelly, Ryan Brasier, and either Kaleb Ort or Franklin German as the lower leverage options.
That group could potentially be better than what Boston has had to work with over the past two seasons, but just to be safe the Red Sox could really use at least one more proven high-leverage guy. A lot of the top arms have already been signed, but veteran closer Kenley Jansen is still available and coming off a 41-save season, and lefty Taylor Rogers could be an intriguing late-inning possibility.
5. A big ticket outfielder
Whether through free agency or the trade market the Red Sox have to upgrade their outfield. Throughout the club’s history the position has always been an area of strength, and yet last year Boston’s outfielders collectively ranked among the least productive in baseball.
That can’t happen again, and standing pat isn’t an option.
If the Red Sox choose free agency, then obviously Judge would be the preferred target. But assuming that doesn’t happen, New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo would check just about every box.
If they opt to make a trade instead, then either Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds or Chicago Cubs standout Ian Happ would be great options who are rumored to be available.
Or, if the club is feeling really ambitious, maybe they can do both?
The bottom line is the Red Sox still have a lot of work to do, and with the Winter Meetings approaching we can expect things to start picking up in the days and weeks ahead.
Happy holidays indeed.
Former Red Sox join Hall of Fame ballotThe Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2023 ballot is out, and four former Red Sox standouts are among the 14 first-time candidates.
Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, John Lackey and Mike Napoli will all be up for Cooperstown consideration, and while none will earn enshrinement and it’s unlikely any will earn the 5% of the vote necessary to remain on the ballot, all four enjoyed terrific careers and have a lot to be proud of.
Arroyo was a key member of the 2004 World Series champions and wound up finishing with 148 wins and a 4.28 ERA in 16 career seasons, the majority of which came in Cincinnati after he was traded following the 2005 season. Ellsbury played his first seven seasons in Boston, helped the Red Sox to two World Series titles in 2007 and 2013 and finished second in the MVP vote after topping 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 2011.
Lackey and Napoli both played important roles on the 2013 World Series championship team as well. Lackey also captured two other World Series titles, first in 2002 with the Anaheim Angels and then in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs, and Napoli finished with 267 career home runs in 12 seasons.
The four join former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot. Ramirez, now in his seventh year, appeared on just 28.9% percent of ballots last year and has not seen his candidacy gain any traction due to his multiple failed performance-enhancing drug tests.
Will anyone earn enshrinement?While we can comfortably say none of the former Red Sox players mentioned above will be elected into Cooperstown this winter, it’s an open question whether or not anybody else can earn the necessary support.
There are no obvious inductees on this year’ 28-player ballot. The best new candidate, Carlos Beltran, has been tarnished by his role in the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Alex Rodriguez, who otherwise would have been an obvious first-ballot selection, only managed 34.3% in his first appearance and has a steep hill to climb over the next nine years if he hopes to one day reach 75%.
The other top returning candidates, including Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner, will all need to see a significant uptick in support, though the fact that Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling have all fallen off the ballot may play to their benefit given the Hall’s limit of 10 players per ballot.
Rolen was the closest to earning enshrinement last year, finishing with 63.2%, followed by Helton (52%), Wagner (51%), Jones (41.4%) and Gary Sheffield, who is a long shot in his ninth year but still has a chance after earning 40.6%. Jeff Kent, who earned 2.7% last year, is in his 10th and final year.
One other interesting dark horse is Francisco Rodriguez, who was one of the most dominant closers of the 21st century and is on the ballot for the first time. Rodriguez was a six-time All-Star, played a key role in the Angels’ 2002 World Series title run and led the league in saves three times, finishing fourth all-time with 437.
Closers lately haven’t gotten much love from Hall of Fame voters, and last year longtime Minnesota Twin great Joe Nathan fell off the ballot after one year despite a dominant body of work. If Rodriguez fails to gain any traction, and if Wagner’s candidacy stalls out, it won’t bode well for the position going forward.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
