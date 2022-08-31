The Red Sox pitching staff is headed for a major overhaul. With the bullpen in shambles and only Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta under contract for next year among the club’s established starters, the front office has some big decisions to make in the coming months.
Among the biggest? What roles will Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck have going forward?
Throughout their first few seasons in the big leagues the two young standouts have served in whatever roles the Red Sox needed at a given moment. They’ve bounced back and forth between the starting rotation and bullpen, and while they’ve said all the right things and have generally succeeded in both roles, sooner or later the Red Sox need to pick one or the other for the sake of their continued development.
Whitlock seems destined to become a full-time starter. He’d always been one in the minor leagues prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery, and the reason why he debuted out of the bullpen in the first place was because the Red Sox wanted to carefully manage his workload.
The contract extension Whitlock signed in April is also structured so that he’ll earn more money if he pitches a certain number of innings, with the maximum thresholds requiring totals that would only be attainable if Whitlock develops into a consistent and effective starter.
Whitlock did enjoy success during his brief stint in the rotation this past spring. In nine starts Whitlock went 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and had 38 strikeouts against only nine walks in 39 innings pitched, but then he went on the injured list with a hip issue and upon his return was moved back to the bullpen, where his usage has been carefully managed ever since.
The question of Whitlock’s durability is concerning, but beyond that, he’s also proven himself a dominant reliever.
Not only has Whitlock has been by far Boston’s best bullpen arm over the past two seasons, he’s also been one of the best in baseball full stop. Of all pitchers who have appeared in at least 60 games out of the bullpen since the start of 2021, Whitlock has the second best ERA at 1.79 behind only Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase (1.24).
Whitlock is obviously a key piece of the puzzle, but until there’s clarity on his role for 2023 fitting the rest together will be impossible.
As for Houck, the path forward is even less certain.
Houck has enjoyed success as both a starter and reliever since debuting late in the 2020 season. In 20 career starts he’s gone 4-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 107 strikeouts against 31 walks in 92.1 innings while holding opposing batters to a .217 average and .604 OPS. In 33 relief appearances he’s 5-3 with nine saves and a 2.68 ERA, 57 strikeouts against 21 walks in 53.2 innings and has held batters to a .206 average and .570 OPS.
There’s a lot to like there in either role, but also notable flaws. As a starter Houck has struggled to pitch deep into games, and he’s only pitched into the sixth inning five times. As a reliever Houck’s stuff is overpowering, but he also walks more batters than you’d normally prefer from a potential closer.
Houck’s usage this season has been particularly notable. Entering spring training he was immediately named to the rotation as the club’s No. 3 starter, but after missing his start in Toronto due to Canada’s vaccination requirements he was moved to the bullpen and replaced by Whitlock. Then when Whitlock and essentially the rest of the rotation got hurt Houck was never considered to patch the holes, with the club instead opting for rookies Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski, Connor Seabold and Brayan Bello while Houck settled in as the club’s closer.
Maybe that should tell us Houck is a full-time reliever now? Or maybe the Red Sox just needed someone — anyone — to lock down close games and Houck was best suited for the job?
Either way, Houck and Whitlock are too valuable to remain emergency Swiss army knives. As the Red Sox reconstruct their pitching staff they need to build around them, and not the other way around.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
