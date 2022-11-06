There’s nothing good about finishing in last place, but one of the few silver linings is the Red Sox have now had close to three months to figure out what went wrong and chart out a new plan forward over the offseason.
Now, with the World Series winding down, the time has come to finally put that plan into action.
After a relatively quiet first month of the offseason the Hot Stove is expected to roar to life once the World Series wraps up this weekend. The first few days will feature a flurry of activity as clubs and players make key decisions regarding their futures, so by Friday we should have a rough idea of the full free agent landscape.
So as the Red Sox embark on what promises to be a pivotal offseason, here is what fans can expect in the days and weeks to come.
A busy first week
The first day after the World Series all eligible players with at least six years of big league service time will officially become free agents, though those players won’t be able to sign with new teams until five days later. By day three players who have opt out provisions in their contracts must choose whether they’re in or out, which means we should know once and for all whether Xander Bogaerts will be a free agent by Wednesday at the latest.
Day three is also the deadline for club and mutual options, which means by Wednesday the Red Sox will have made a decision on starting pitcher James Paxton’s two $13 million option years as well as outfielder Tommy Pham’s $12 million mutual option.
Finally, by day five all player option decisions are due, and clubs must also decide whether or not to extend qualifying offers to their free agents. The Red Sox have two realistic qualifying offer candidates in starters Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi, plus Bogaerts if he opts out as expected.
A mid-November roster crunch
Once the free agent market is established by week’s end, the next big offseason dates will come in quick succession in mid-November.
Nov. 15 is the deadline for clubs to add prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from selection in the Rule 5 Draft. The Red Sox have a number of eligible prospects they’ll need to consider protecting, though a few like fast-rising outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela and slugger Enmanuel Valdez, the centerpiece of this summer’s Christian Vazquez trade, are likely locks.
Then a couple of days later on Nov. 18 clubs must tender contracts to all players under team control who aren’t already under long-term agreements. Those who aren’t offered contracts are “non-tendered” and will become free agents.
All players who have been extended a qualifying offer will also have 10 days to decide whether or not to accept, which currently projects to a deadline of around Nov. 20-21. Those who do will return to their original club on a one-year, $19.65 million deal, while those who don’t will become free agents. If those players then sign with a new team, their original club will receive a draft pick in compensation and their new team would forfeit one.
New labor dynamic, Winter Meetings return
The last few offseasons have been weird to say the least. Following the signing of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement the normally active Hot Stove was turned down to a simmer as clubs significantly curtailed their spending in free agency. That led to numerous instances of top free agents not signing until close to or even after the start of spring training, with J.D. Martinez being among the most notable and notorious examples.
Then over the past few years the sport was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by last offseason’s lockout, which finally resulted in a new labor deal and condensed the entire offseason’s worth of work into a pair of mad dashes just before and after the work stoppage.
Now with the first “normal” offseason since 2019-20 upon us, it will be interesting to see the sport’s new dynamics play out.
This year marks the first time MLB’s Winter Meetings will be held in person since 2019. The meetings, which are scheduled for Dec. 5-7 in San Diego and will run three days instead of the traditional four, have historically been where many of the biggest deals of the offseason come together. The Rule 5 Draft will also be held on the meetings’ final day, Dec. 7, marking the event’s return after last year’s draft was cancelled due to the lockout.
A free agency bonanza
With significant financial flexibility for the first time in years, the Red Sox figure to be active players on this year’s free agent market. The club has needs in the starting rotation, bullpen, outfield and at catcher, and the Red Sox will also likely try and resolve the long-term uncertainty surrounding the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Currently the Red Sox have five free agents: Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm. Bogaerts will likely join them, as he’s expected to opt out of his contract, and Tommy Pham and James Paxton are more likely than not to have their mutual and club options declined respectively.
In terms of outside free agents, the jewel of the market is New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is the favorite to win American League MVP after hitting a franchise-record 62 home runs and nearly capturing the Triple Crown. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and Astros ace Justin Verlander are among the other top players available.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has called re-signing Bogaerts the club’s top priority. After that, other outside candidates who could rank high on Boston’s list include top closer Edwin Diaz, starting pitchers Carlos Rodon, Chris Bassitt, or an outfielder like Brandon Nimmo. There could be any number of trade possibilities too, with Bloom stating at his year-end press conference that the club is better prepared to start dealing prospects for big league talent, rather than the reverse, which has been Bloom’s modus operandi since arriving in late 2019.
It’s hard to say what the Red Sox roster might look like by this time next month, but one thing is for sure. After months of waiting and wondering, the time for action has finally come.
Yorke, Scott named AFL All-StarsRed Sox prospects Nick Yorke and Stephen Scott are among the 26 players named to the American League’s Arizona Fall League All-Star team and will compete at Sunday’s Fall Stars Game.
Yorke, a standout infielder and Boston’s first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, entered the weekend ranked 13th in the AFL with a .327 average through 18 games. He also had two home runs, 18 RBI, a .921 OPS and an impressive 12 walks to 15 strikeouts.
Scott, a catcher who split the season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, has enjoyed a terrific fall and entered the weekend ranked second in the AFL with a 1.059 OPS. He was also tied for the league lead in home runs (5) and was batting .327 with 15 RBI through his first 13 games.
The game will be played at Sloan Stadium at 4 p.m. EST and can be watched live on MLB Network and streamed at MLB.com.
Sirota, Santucci among top 2024 MLB Draft prospectsEarlier this week ProspectsLive.com published its initial 2024 MLB Draft prospect rankings, and a pair of standouts with local ties were among the top players on the board.
Michael Sirota, a sophomore outfielder at Northeastern University, was ranked No. 7 overall, and Jonathan Santucci, a former Phillips Andover standout and now a two-way sophomore at Duke, came in at No. 30.
Originally from Broad Channel, N.Y., Sirota was described in his scouting report as a “super impressive all-around athlete” with great bat-to-ball skills and big league defensive ability in center field.
“He’s mature beyond his years at the plate and has a chance to be a very high pick in 2024,” ProspectsLive.com writes.
Santucci was heralded for both his ability on the mound as a left-hander and for his outfield skills, though the expectation seems to be he has a better chance of succeeding professionally as a pitcher. The ex-Big Blue great boasts a fastball that touches 95 mph as well as an impressive slider and a promising changeup.
Santucci could become the second Phillips Andover baseball star drafted early in consecutive years. Rising Phillips senior Thomas White, a talented left-handed pitcher and a Vanderbilt commit, is currently projected as a first-round pick in next summer’s MLB Draft.
