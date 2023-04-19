Kali Otis ran her second Boston Marathon on Monday, and third marathon overall.
But the North Andover native, who teaches special education at the Bancroft School in Andover, said this experience of finishing 26.2 miles trumped the others.
Otis, who is a member of the Merrimack Valley Striders, did not get a number through the club as she did in 2019.
She qualified for Monday’s race last April in “The Cheap Marathon” in Derry, N.H., which costs $26 to enter.
“It’s funny. It’s like the opposite of Boston … no frills,” said Otis. “It’s a fast course and a great place to try and qualify for Boston.
“I had to run under 3:25 (qualifying for under-30) and I did, at 3:23. It was emotional for me,” she added. “I cried at the finish line. I put in a lot of training. It seemed like it might never happen. and then it happened.”
Fast-forward to Monday and, well, it was everything she thought it was and more.
“It was different than my first Boston because I qualified,” she said. “It was electric. The fans along the entire course were great, especially on Boylston Street. It was so special.”
Otis’ running career really started after college — UMass Amherst, 2017. She had played field hockey at North Andover High and ran track, but didn’t take it too seriously.
“I was pretty fast in field hockey,” said Otis, who played club field hockey at UMass. “I started running on my own in college, for enjoyment, and then got a little more serious afterward. The last five or six years I’ve taken it more seriously.”
Otis’ students also have taken her marathon running more seriously, as she has shared the experience in class with them.
Otis’ boyfriend, Kyle Stanley, a teacher in Reading, tried to qualify at the Cheap Marathon on Sunday. He missed the qualifying time (3:00) by just over 10 minutes.
“But he improved a lot, beating his PR by 19 minutes,” said Otis. “There’s the Bay State Marathon in October. That’s what he’s shooting for next.”
As for Otis, her time of 3:25:03 on Monday, while not originally what she was hoping for, was good enough to get under the 3:30:00 time for next year.
“My legs are not working well today,” she said on Tuesday. “But I couldn’t be happier.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.