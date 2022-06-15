WELLESLEY — As the 2022 season rapidly approached, the Central Catholic girls lacrosse team didn’t know quite what to think.
It was February, and the Raiders still didn’t have a varsity head coach.
“I mean, I was worried there wouldn’t be a coach at all!” said Central senior Hayley Creegan with a chuckle. “But we were confident when the decision was announced.”
In need of someone to lead the program this spring, the Raiders named 25-year-old Vanessa Pino — who had spent one season as an assistant coach for Central — as interim coach approximately six weeks before the team played its season-opener.
Clearly, Central Catholic made the right decision.
Pino — a 2015 Central graduate — proceeded to lead her alma mater to a 20-1-1 record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals this spring.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Pino. “I’m so proud of myself and the whole team. I never could have done it without them. I’m not sure I wanted to (become a head coach) before this year. I enjoyed coaching last year. I loved being a player. I never wanted my lacrosse career to end. I’m still not over it. I think I finally found something new that I love, coaching lacrosse.”
Central Catholic assistant athletic director Casey Grange said Pino stepped up when her program needed her most.
“She was a little bit hesitant,” said Grange, who is also the varsity girls basketball coach. “She wanted another year or two as an assistant. But we needed her, and she stepped up and has run with it.
“She has done an unbelievable job. Her team went undefeated in the regular season and made it to the state quarterfinals. She played here and is super passionate about the program, and she cares about the girls, which is No. 1 importance for us. They relate to her because she’s so young, and they would run through a brick wall for her. She is also so fun to be around.”
After Central Catholic, Pino went on to star at Lasell College, where she was a three-time GNAC All-Conference first team selection. The Methuen native scored 163 goals and added 99 assists at Lasell. Creegan said she and her teammates enjoyed playing for a coach who just recently finished her playing career..
“It was so fun!” said Creegan. “I feel like it was a totally different dynamic than most of my other coaches. She is so close to our age, it’s more like a big sister relationship than she is parenting us. We knew she would do a great job.”
Pino, who works in finance, said she fully enjoyed her first run as a head coach.
“I love coaching,” she said. “It was a great first year. I certainly don’t have many things to complain about. It was a great way to start off hot. It gives me motivation, because I set the bar high for myself, and I want to make Central’s program into a competitor for years to come. But I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches (Deanna Savary and Emily Frocione), the great administration and my amazing team.”
