The “I Beat Burt” Contest is in Year No. 26.
I was half-joking with our circulation director recently about the “cost” of my bad weeks picking football and the big T-shirt bill the company eats every week, month and football season.
“It’s great reader engagement,” he noted. “Well worth every penny for the cost of the shirts, my friend.”
That was nice.
Even nicer, last week was empirical proof.
An obituary was sent my way by a co-worker, noting I was mentioned in the write-up.
What? Me? What did I do for some old guy in Amesbury?
The story goes like this:
An Amesbury native, Douglas Cloutier, passed away at the age of 78. His lengthy obituary, written by his wife Carol Cloutier, referred to his passion for sports, his baseball and basketball exploits at Amesbury High.
There was also a paragraph about the contest.
After he had passed, the family looked at his entry sheet and realized he barely missed out on winning.
“Sports were such a big part of his life he even entered the ‘Beat Burt Contest’ weekly. His one goal was to win a coveted T-shirt. On his very last entry, he tied Burt with 12 correct, but one [entry] had 13 right.”
I was in awe. Wow.
If I had known about Douglas playing for a decade and never winning, well, I would’ve broken the rules and got him a “blessed” T-shirt with my cartoonish mug on it.
Through hell or high water, I was going to get Carol, his wife, a T-shirt.
I called the funeral home twice, reaching only the answering service, looking to get ahold of Carol or someone from the family. I got nothing.
Then, on Tuesday, I got a text from Pam Roche, who I covered at Methuen High, and later her two kids. She is also married to my good friend, WBZ sports’ Dan Roche.
Pam texted over the same obituary and said she wanted to chat. She works with Carol, a facilities associate at Bauer, a world-renowned hockey company, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
I called Pam, stopped her in her tracks before she even spoke, saying “I know why you’re calling and I need to come up to Exeter to get Carol an ‘I Beat Burt’ T-shirt.”
Unbeknownst to Carol, I drove up to Exeter on Wednesday afternoon and sat in Pam’s office waiting for Carol.
She walked in and looked at me.
“I know who you are? You’re Bill Burt. I see you picture in the newspaper,” she said. “Why are you here?”
I pulled out the new, white “I Beat Burt” T-shirt and said, “This is for you. This is for Doug.”
Tears started flowing.
“I’m getting chills right now,” she said. “Doug wanted to win one of these and hang it up on the wall of his man cave, which he built himself. He just wanted one of these T-shirts.”
I got chills, too.
Carol went on.
“We live in South Hampton. He would drive 10 miles to Amesbury, where he grew up, every day to buy the (Newburyport News). He’d come home, open the paper, and make his picks. He got our son Scott to start playing, too. Not me. I just watched him.”
She added that the contest was something he looked forward to each week, evoking a “hope springs eternal” optimism in expectation that this was “the week.”
“It added joy to his life,” she said. “That’s why I loved it, too.”
Carol, who has worked behind the scenes at Bauer for 17 years mostly managing the warehouse, is more than worthy of good news and a few chills.
“She’s the best,” said Pam Roche. “Nobody works harder here at Bauer than she does. Losing her husband was really, really tough on her. You can see what he meant to her.”
Despite never playing the contest, Carol got her own “I Beat Burt” T-shirt, too.
“I hope Doug is looking down at this. I think he is,” she said. “He finally got his T-shirt. What a day.”
Yes. What a day. When a contest and newspaper won big.
