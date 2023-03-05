Merrimack College shined on Saturday night. As in never, ever been brighter.
And it had nothing to do with lights.
This was about history, or at least making history.
The night began at 6 p.m. when the men's basketball team hosted the Northeast Conference semifinal against Sacred Heart at Hammel Court. Even with most students away on spring break, the gym was packed for a game that showcased the Warriors to a national audience on ESPN's streaming platform and sports network SNY.
The Merrimack band provided the atmosphere. Merrimack president Christopher Hopey sat courtside, just a few seats in front of the band, leading the charge.
The men's basketball team provided the results.
The Warriors came away with a 71-60 victory and advanced to the NEC championship game on Tuesday night. That game will be played at Lawler Arena and will showcase the school in front of an even larger audience on national television (ESPN2). Merrimack already won the NEC regular season.
As the Warriors were wrapping up the semifinal win on Saturday, the men's hockey team was getting to work against Vermont about 50 feet across the lobby inside Lawler Rink.
Merrimack beat Vermont 4-1 and clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Hockey East tournament, which is its best-ever finish in Hockey East; the Warriors have been in the league since 1989 (33 years).
Saturday night was a great night for the Merrimack athletic department. Two of its most visible programs were showcased at the top of their leagues.
"It's a testament to Jeremy Gibson's leadership and the aggressiveness of President (Christopher) Hopey and Jeff Doggett to make us as good as we can be in every sport," said Merrimack men's hockey coach Scott Borek. "Both basketball teams are playing well, and it's awesome. It brings up the school. I've been in a lot of athletic departments and it's not individual silos here. It's a team. We're all Warriors and that's what makes Merrimack such a great place. We share in each other's success."
I've been around the Merrimack program in some capacity for the last 20 years, and I've covered the daily ins and outs of the program for this newspaper since 2006.
In my time around the program, there has never been this much buzz about Merrimack.
The only thing that came close was when the men's hockey team went to the NCAA Tournament in 2011. In hindsight, the program wasn't able to sustain that momentum. But Merrimack, as a school, is in a different place now. The entire athletic department is Division I, and athletic success has become a staple of the Merrimack mission.
That support starts from the top and is the most critical piece to athletic success.
How many college presidents are sitting courtside at basketball games? Or attending every hockey home game? Heck, how many ADs are at all of those games? Success follows when a college's institutional leaders are invested in the success of its athletic programs. I don't want to reveal their secrets, but that's been the secret sauce at Merrimack. Their leaders care, and the school rallies around its programs.
That environment did not exist at Merrimack 20 years ago. Not even close.
Men's basketball is the top team in the NEC, and both basketball programs will host NEC playoff games this week. Football nearly won the NEC this past fall, and men's lacrosse has started its D-I run in America East with a bang. Men's hockey is having one of the best seasons in its D-I history.
There are even some rumblings that further upgrades to Lawler Arena could be coming in the future. Merrimack upgraded the lighting system this year. There's talk that a new sound system could soon be on the horizon and rumblings of potential overhauls to the seating bowl and other amenity areas.
The sky's the limit for Merrimack. Saturday night was just the starting point.
Commented
