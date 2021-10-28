Harry MacPherson passed away at age 90 on Feb. 19, 2017.
If he were still alive, he no doubt would be proud of his favorite sport, baseball, in his favorite town, North Andover.
As for baseball in North Andover, in terms of developing big-time talent, it is king, including the 2019 team that won the Super 8 championship.
And the fact that on Saturday night at DiBurro’s in Bradford, he would probably appreciate his induction into the Johnson-North Andover High Athletics Hall of Fame.
MacPherson will be among eight individuals – Lenny Annaloro, Donna Lagana Silva, Mike McVeigh, Donald Marinelli, Vincent Valentino, James Connolly, Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky and the 1984-85 Scarlet Knights hockey team – honored for their exploits as athletes and contributors.
MacPherson’s induction was a long time coming.
In fact, Alma Long, 92, who has about a dozen relatives already inducted, was the one who nominated MacPherson.
“I thought he deserved to be on the great wall at the high school,” said Alma, who was a sophomore when MacPherson was a senior, referring to the Hall of Fame plaques outside of the Crozier Gymnasium.
“I think we sometimes forget about the older athletes, especially those at old Johnson High,” she said. “I don’t remember all that he did, but I do remember he was the best and everybody at school knew it.”
While it might be tough comparing MacPherson to today’s North Andover-bred baseball players, many of whom are becoming pro prospects, at the then-Johnson High he was No. 1.
He was a rare four-year starter as a pitcher, going 27-4, including a perfect 6-0 his senior season. He also led the team hitting that year.
“We struggled to hit against him in batting practice,” recalled 95-year-old Ray Sullivan, a first baseman in MacPherson’s class. “He could throw so fast. He was a gifted pitcher. He was the best pitcher I ever saw (in person). It was exciting to play with him.”
MacPherson put his name on the area and town map, though, in 1944, when a month after turning 18, just two months after graduation, he pitched one scoreless inning for the Boston Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
While there have been other players drafted by the MLB, MacPherson is the only North Andover native to play in the majors.
Because of World War II, the major leagues signed many local, star high school players to fill out rosters. In one complete inning of relief on Aug. 14, 1944, MacPherson issued only a walk in retiring the side.
MacPherson spent a year in the Navy and pitched on their military team in 1945.
After returning home, the Braves sent him to the minors. He pitched for five years, making it to Double-A before retiring with a respectable record of 36-32 with an ERA just over four runs per game.
“He never rarely mentioned his baseball career to us kids growing up,” said Don MacPherson, who was the oldest of three children, growing up in Pelham, N.H. “He coached our Little League teams. He was around the game with us.
“It wasn’t until I was a teenager, like 16 or 17, that I fully realized he pitched for the Boston Braves,” recalled Don. “And then it wasn’t until after he died that we realized he pitched as long as he did in the minors.”
Don’s mom, Wanda, told him about the end of his career, when he had arm issues in 1951, his last year.
“She said the (Indians) wanted him to rehab in Canada,” said Don. “My mom apparently said, ‘If you go to Canada, then I’m going back to Stoneham.’ That’s where she grew up. So my dad ended his career, came back to the area, married my mom, and spent the next 30 years working for New England Telephone.”
After his baseball career, MacPherson became more of an outdoorsman, spending his free time fishing, hunting and golfing.
He and Wanda moved to Englewood, Fla. around 1986. Wanda passed in 1997. His other son, Jon, moved across the street nearly two decades ago.
They also had a winter-summer place near Crotchet Mountain in Francestown, N.H.
“My dad was a great athlete,” said Don. “He was a very good hockey player, too. He just loved being outside.”
As for the honor, only Don will be able to represent the family as his other two siblings are in Florida and California.
“I’m really happy this is being done,” said Don, who resides in Salem, N.H. with his family. “The only regret is he wasn’t alive. I think he would’ve been very happy this is happening.”
Bill Burt is executive sports editor for Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Names being inducted
Here are those being inducted into the Johnson-North Andover High Hall of Fame on Saturday at DiBurro’s in Bradford:
Don MacPherson (‘44): Baseball
Donald Marinelli: Contributor
Vincent Valentino: Contribuor
Donna Lagana Silva (‘84): Basketball, softball, cross country
Leonard Annaloro (‘87): Football, track
Mike McVeigh (‘82-’13): Basketball coach
James Connolly (‘05): Lacrosse, basketball
Christine Gillespie Ostrosky (‘06): Softball, basketball, volleyball
1984-85 Scarlet Knights hockey team: Div. 2 state finalist (21-2-1)
