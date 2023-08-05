SALEM, N.H. — You’ve heard it all about baseball the last few years, as in its boring, the games are too long and even worse, that the sport is dying.
Major League Baseball heard it and adjusted this past year, shortening the games with a pitch clock. and the sport at the highest level is thriving with record TV ratings recently.
But Salem wasn’t buying it three years ago when the naysayers started complaining.
In fact, Salem and its youth baseball association had a different take on America’s former favorite pastime: Baseball is king!
While kids all over the country were apparently trading in their baseball bats for lacrosse sticks, that hasn’t been the case on the town bordering Massachusetts.
After taking a hit through the lost COVID seasons, the program has drastically changed for the better. Salem is thriving with more players than ever before, new facilities, new board members and more fundraising.
Today, the league is more organized. There’s structure. There’s communication and dedication between the coaches, parents and, of course, the ballplayers. There’s a plan where kids play year round, all the while continuing to play football and soccer in the fall, and basketball and hockey in the winter.
All of that has helped the program enjoy this historical summer. Three Salem teams, ages 10, 11 and 12, all won state championship titles last weekend.
The 10-year-olds are in Beverly. The 11-year-olds in Cranston, R.I. and the 12-year-olds, of course, are in Bristol, Conn.
“Salem has 30,000 people so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be good at baseball and why the league shouldn’t be competitive,” said Steve Quinn, the manager of the 12U team.
“When we started to get better, we put more emphasis on it and more time into it. If coaches put the time in, the parents commit and the players go there and work, you’re going to be competitive and you’re going to be good. You also have to want to do it,” said Quinn. “There’s no reason why Salem can’t do it and not want to do it.”
Quinn said he saw the effort first-hand with Salem Youth Baseball board members, coaches and parents all working together.
“We needed a culture change. We needed people to invest time and effort into the program and we did that and it shows,” said Quinn. “We have a culture change going now and Salem’s parents, coaches, kids and the Board of Directors have all invested their time. You can see the difference and the results of these three state championships.”
The plan started about four years ago. The goal was to get as many kids playing baseball year-round as possible. Now at almost every age group, Salem has two teams playing in the AAU Team New England program. In addition, programs had the kids at hitting practice once a week in various indoor facilities, while pitching, hitting and catching clinics were held throughout the winter while avoiding scheduling conflicts with the other youth sports organizations as much a possible.
“I would say 90 percent of the kids (in the overall program) play in that travel program. Ultimately, the kids who I’m coaching today, I’ve been with these kids since January,” said Salem 11-year-old all-star manager Dan DeFrancesco. “This 11-year old team has probably played 60 games this year. We started in January and we go through the travel program. We break off a little bit and finish the recreation season and then we come right back together.
“You’re building continuity between how you play on the field and the kids and the parents know what to expect, the coaches know what is expected and what you see is as the older kids are doing well. There’s a lot of interest in the league and the numbers are way up compared to what they have been in the last six or seven years. It’s just snowballing that more kids are signing up. We’re getting better athletes and kids are just really excited about playing baseball.”
Besides Team New England, first-year League President Adam Abbas said the efforts made by the new board members, as well as the community, have helped raise more money, which in turn goes back into improving the overall program.
“We built two batting cages this year and we are re-doing two of our three fields this month. We just take a lot of pride in improving our home playing (facilities),” said Abbas, who said the program has just shy of 450 kids. “I’m just incredibly proud of everyone involved in this program. This is the best season that we’ve ever had historically, but there’s more to do.
“The 12s are going to regional in Connecticut, the 10s are going to Rhode Island and the 11s are going to Beverly and we’re just excited to see what the next day brings.”
