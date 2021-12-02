191207_et_tje_mc_hockey_02.jpg

Merrimack’s Jordan Seyfert, here in a file photo against UNH.

 Tim Jean/Staff File Photo

Now that there are enough games to begin to examine national statistics with some context, each week we’ll update you on where Merrimack men’s hockey ranks.

Below, you’ll see statistics and rankings categorized nationally and within Hockey East. Note: Hockey East rankings only include league games.

Also, we’ll use the KRACH and Pairwise to come up with weekly “Hockey East Power Rankings.”

National Rankings

Pairwise — 27th

KRACH — 33rd

USCHO Poll — NR

USA Today Poll — NR

National Offense/Defense

Goals Per Game — 3.07 (27th)

Goals Allowed Per Game — 3.36 (43rd)

Scoring Margin — -0.29 (33rd)

Shooting Percentage — 10.6% (25th)

Save Percentage — .877 (51st)

Power Play — 17.0% (35th)

Penalty Kill — 75.0% (43rd)

Penalty Minutes — 9.57 (42nd)

Faceoffs — 54.4% (6th)

National Advanced Metrics

CF% — 49.4% (34th)

CF% 5v5 — 49.7% (34th)

CF% Close — 51.7% (26th)

GF% 5v5 — 52.4% (24th)

SF% 5v5 — 52.7% (20th)

Hockey East Offense/Defense

Goals Per Game — 3.1 (2nd)

Goals Allowed Per Game — 3.9 (11th)

Shots Per Game — 29.1 (5th)

Shots Allowed Per Game — 28.11 (T-5th)

Shooting Percentage — 10.7% (2nd)

Save Percentage — .862 (11th)

Power Play — 16.7% (6th)

Penalty Kill — 72.7% (9th)

Faceoffs — 55.5% (1st)

GF% — 48.9% (7th)

SF% — 52.1% (5th)

Hockey East Power Rankings

The KRACH and Pairwise are beginning to come into focus now that there are enough data points for the systems to accurately rank teams. It’s my personal opinion that the KRACH is better than the Pairwise, but the NCAA uses the Pairwise to rank and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament.

Weekly, we’ll take a look at the Hockey East Power Rankings, using the KRACH and Pairwise as a way to get a forecast of relative team strength (aside from just the league standings).

HEA KRACH Rankings

Massachusetts — 271.5

Providence 268.6

UMass Lowell — 267.1

Northeastern — 189.6

Connecticut — 135.5

Boston College — 116.5

Merrimack — 80.1

New Hampshire — 65.9

Boston University — 64.4

Maine — 19.9

Vermont — 12.1

HEA Pairwise Rankings

Massachusetts

UMass Lowell

Providence

Northeastern

Connecticut

Boston College

Merrimack

New Hampshire

Boston University

Vermont

Maine

