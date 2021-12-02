Now that there are enough games to begin to examine national statistics with some context, each week we’ll update you on where Merrimack men’s hockey ranks.
Below, you’ll see statistics and rankings categorized nationally and within Hockey East. Note: Hockey East rankings only include league games.
Also, we’ll use the KRACH and Pairwise to come up with weekly “Hockey East Power Rankings.”
National Rankings
Pairwise — 27th
KRACH — 33rd
USCHO Poll — NR
USA Today Poll — NR
National Offense/Defense
Goals Per Game — 3.07 (27th)
Goals Allowed Per Game — 3.36 (43rd)
Scoring Margin — -0.29 (33rd)
Shooting Percentage — 10.6% (25th)
Save Percentage — .877 (51st)
Power Play — 17.0% (35th)
Penalty Kill — 75.0% (43rd)
Penalty Minutes — 9.57 (42nd)
Faceoffs — 54.4% (6th)
National Advanced Metrics
CF% — 49.4% (34th)
CF% 5v5 — 49.7% (34th)
CF% Close — 51.7% (26th)
GF% 5v5 — 52.4% (24th)
SF% 5v5 — 52.7% (20th)
Hockey East Offense/Defense
Goals Per Game — 3.1 (2nd)
Goals Allowed Per Game — 3.9 (11th)
Shots Per Game — 29.1 (5th)
Shots Allowed Per Game — 28.11 (T-5th)
Shooting Percentage — 10.7% (2nd)
Save Percentage — .862 (11th)
Power Play — 16.7% (6th)
Penalty Kill — 72.7% (9th)
Faceoffs — 55.5% (1st)
GF% — 48.9% (7th)
SF% — 52.1% (5th)
Hockey East Power Rankings
The KRACH and Pairwise are beginning to come into focus now that there are enough data points for the systems to accurately rank teams. It’s my personal opinion that the KRACH is better than the Pairwise, but the NCAA uses the Pairwise to rank and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament.
Weekly, we’ll take a look at the Hockey East Power Rankings, using the KRACH and Pairwise as a way to get a forecast of relative team strength (aside from just the league standings).
HEA KRACH Rankings
Massachusetts — 271.5
Providence 268.6
UMass Lowell — 267.1
Northeastern — 189.6
Connecticut — 135.5
Boston College — 116.5
Merrimack — 80.1
New Hampshire — 65.9
Boston University — 64.4
Maine — 19.9
Vermont — 12.1
HEA Pairwise Rankings
Massachusetts
UMass Lowell
Providence
Northeastern
Connecticut
Boston College
Merrimack
New Hampshire
Boston University
Vermont
Maine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.