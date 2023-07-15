Tom Brady’s retirement. Russell Wilson’s career Denver death spiral. and Aaron Rodgers’ leap off the deep end …
What are three thoroughly unrelated occurrences that have severely dented the talent pool that is the National Football League’s quarterback contingent?
On the eve of NFL training camps — New England’s opens outside of Gillette Stadium on July 26 — reality has set in a bit for the upcoming season.
Where is the depth and talent among quarterbacks in the game? This is supposed to be a rich time when it comes to the passing attacks in football. It’s the golden era for quarterbacks, right?
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow — all odds-on favorites to be ticketed for the Hall of Fame (Mahomes is likely already in) — lead the charge.
But honestly, it’s kind of a quagmire after those three.
Everyone is flawed.
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence might be huge. But he’s only just begun.
Lamar Jackson? A new coordinator to work with and a body that has taken a pounding.
The Chargers’ Justin Herbert might be the next Dan Marino. But while Dolphin Dan didn’t win it all, Herbert can’t win a playoff game.
Philly’s Jalen Hurts? Last year was nice. I’m Missouri on this one. You’ve still got to “Show Me.”
Tua Tagovailoa in Miami? One more concussion away from mandatory retirement.
Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson? He’s so far away from his All-Pro past, having two full years away from the game.
It’s thin, folks. If things go poorly and injuries pile up, quarterback could suddenly be the difference between you having a championship-level fantasy season or spending the entire fall grasping for playoff life on the waiver wire.
So, with that said, let’s rank the league’s 32 starting QBs from best to worst. and remember, these are not “fantasy football” rankings. They are “winning football” rankings.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City – The only debate is where this guy lands on the all-time list. He’s still chasing Brady and Joe Montana, but he might have just put the rest — yes, Colts fans, including Peyton Manning — in the rear-view mirror.
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati – He grabs the No. 2 nod simply because he’s come up short to Mahomes fewer times than Allen has.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo – Like the two guys ahead of him, there’s no denying their elite status. It’s undeniable. Now break through and win the big one, Josh, or else.
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore – Has the best shot to crack the “Big Three” based on his amazing athletic ability. But to move up, you need to play in January and even February. He’s not played past December 12, each of the last two seasons. That’s a major flaw in the Lamar argument.
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia – Dynamic game-changer. Now prove to me that 2022 was no fluke
6. Justin Herbert, LA Chargers – In three seasons as a starter, he’s 25-25 with zero playoff victories and one postseason TD pass. That said, he is operating under the guidance of Brandon Staley, so he might get a pass.
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville – Made a believer out of this doubter last season. Showed toughness, smarts and a hose of an arm. The only reason he might not push for a top-three slot is that he currently resides in Duval County.
8. Aaron Rodgers, NY Jets – If it wasn’t for the alleged affinity for Ayahuasca, the temper tantrums in Green Bay, the fraudulent “immunizations” and the need for weeks of darkness and silence in his life, I’d still have questions about his age (39) and where he lies in relation to the proverbial career cliff. Still, he’s in a tremendous spot to succeed.
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas – Running out of excuses for this guy. The biggest one, figuratively of course, is his head coach. Amazing that the Cowboys followed up one of the game’s biggest bozos (Jason Garrett) with yet another in Mike McCarthy. Still think a Super Bowl ring is in his future – just not with McCarthy and the boys.
10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota – Nothing says a lack of depth in the QB position like Cousins popping up in the top 10. Nothing. This guy should be cemented at No. 16 for his career.
11. Justin Fields, Chicago – If Lawrence didn’t capture the imagination of the nation, leading the Jags into the playoffs, Fields, who ran for 1,143 yards last season, might be the hottest commodity nationally among the young guns.
12. Matt Stafford, LA Rams – Hard to believe he’s lost it so quickly. Remember, this guy won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. Of course, the Rams’ roster is in complete distress. That will not help this 35-year-old who had ZERO playoff wins before the 2021 season.
13. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami – He’s the anti-Stafford. Tua sits in one of the most lethal spots in the game with the luxury of throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But how long will he last? It’s a sad, but legit, question.
14. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas – If he can play 14 games, the Raiders make the playoffs. He’s started an average of 10.6 games the last three seasons in San Francisco.
15. Daniel Jones, NY Giants – ESPN’s “30 for 30” once had an episode calling NBA legend Bill Walton, “The Luckiest Guy in the World.” I would like to nominate Jones for the category. Right place, right time for this guy. Just an average talent.
16. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland – A top-five talent before the off-field troubles began. The Browns somehow tossed $200-plus million guaranteed at him, so they believe he’ll return to form. What do they know that the rest of the football world doesn’t?
17. Kyler Murray, Arizona – Ownership has allowed the world around Murray
18. CJ Stroud/Davis Mills, Houston – I might be the biggest Mills backer on the planet. But even I know his time with the Texans, in the lead role, is at best, limited, with the rookie Stroud breathing down his neck.
19. Mac Jones, New England – Take away where they were drafted, and Jones and Mills are, as the prosecutor in “My Cousin Vinny” might say, “I-Dentical.”
20. Bryce Young, Carolina – Is the rookie ready? He had better be. There’s just no other option in Panther Country.
21. Russell Wilson, Denver – Let’s be honest. The 2022 season was a flat-out disaster. Sean Payton to the rescue? Man, he’s got his work cut out for him. Wilson was nothing short of putrid last fall.
22. Jared Goff, Detroit – My lock of the year. Goff — after a 4,438-yard, 29-TD, 7-interception season – has to bounce back to earth. I don’t believe in what the Lions did last yeat, rallying from the depths to finish 9-8. I don’t believe in coach Dan Campbell. and I have never – ever – believed in Goff.
23. Brock Purdy, San Francisco – He still feels like a place-holder with the NFL’s premier surrounding cast all around him. Trey Lance believers still exist even though he’s listed behind backup Sam Darnold on the depth chart, leaving this situation to fall into turmoil.
24. Jordan Love, Green Bay – Never once did I think I’d ever type these words. His backups are the immortal Danny Etling and rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford. Good grief!
25. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh – This one hurts. When the Steelers are good, the NFL is better for it. They are a heck of a villainous franchise to hate. Had every chance with one of the game’s best receiving corps and a rock-solid offensive line in front of him, plus a premier tight end and a dynamic, multi-purpose running back. and he struggled. I want to believe in Pickett in my heart. My head says otherwise.
26. Geno Smith, Seattle – Sorry, folks, I can’t by the magic he spun in 2022. Papa Geno is set for a reality check this fall.
27. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee – This cat is deep into his nine NFL lives. There’s some serious heat, not just on him but on his coach, Mike Vrabel, this season.
28. Derek Carr, New Orleans – What the heck are the Saints doing? Carr peaked as a top 15 QB with the Raiders, but he’s deep into the back nine of his career.
29. Baker Mayfield, Tampa – This experiment is destined to fail. The Bucs need to bring back the orange-and-white “Creamsicle” uniforms. Yes, they will be that bad. 1970s bad.
30. Jacoby Brissett, Washington – If he can just be stable and keep things simple, the Commanders will be better for it.
31. Gardner Minshew/Sam Ehlinger, Indy – Sorry, as bad as these two are, rookie Anthony Richardson is not ready yet. He hasn’t signed, but when he does, the screams for him to start begin.
32. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta – The over-under on the immortal Taylor Heinicke taking over the starting job is the third quarter of Week 1.
