Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is coming up next Tuesday, and while the Red Sox have fallen into last place chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated this week that he isn’t ready to wave the white flag.
Bloom said he still sees the Red Sox as contenders, and while he doesn’t plan on discussing deals for Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, he’s open to any other possibilities that might help improve the club for the stretch run and beyond. Though he was vague on the specifics, he also suggested that rather than becoming a “buyer” or “seller,” the club could try to be both at the same time.
Assuming we take Bloom at his word, what might that look like?
The Red Sox have a litany of pending free agents whose time with Boston could be drawing short. One possible avenue Bloom could take might be shipping a few of them out and bringing in either prospects or established big leaguers with multiple years of team control who could help the club in the short and long term.
The benefit of that approach? The club would still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs and might be better situated heading into 2023 as well. But the bad news? Some familiar and well regarded faces may be nearing the end of their time in Boston.
J.D. Martinez: Martinez has without question been among the best free agent signings in Red Sox history, earning four All-Star nods in his five seasons with the team, but at 34 and with the intense interest he’ll likely garner on the free agent market, there’s a good chance he won’t be back next season.
With that being the case, the Red Sox could benefit by flipping him to a National League club looking for an upgrade at designated hitter. The club would likely net at least one solid prospect, and the Red Sox could then replace his bat with a splashy move elsewhere, ideally someone under contract through at least next year.
Nathan Eovaldi: Starting pitchers are always in high demand, and Eovaldi is another example of a quality veteran player whose time with the organization may be running short. While the 32-year-old is in the midst of a down year, Eovaldi has had a terrific run overall since coming to Boston and will be highly sought after on the market, both at the trade deadline and in free agency this offseason.
Beyond his value as a trade piece, there is another compelling reason why Boston might be willing to move on from some of its veteran starters.
Rich Hill: In addition to Eovaldi, Hill and Michael Wacha are also pending free agents, and long-term the Red Sox appear to have their rotation set up without them. As it stands now Boston’s rotation heading into 2023 currently lines up as Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock and either Tanner Houck, one of the club’s Triple-A prospects or a future acquisition.
In other words, competition for a rotation spot is going to be fierce, so moving on from the veterans now and getting something back in return makes sense. Hill in particular would be an obvious trade candidate. At 42 he can’t be counted on as any type of long-term solution, but he’d provide a great boost to a contender looking for pitching depth and veteran leadership.
Christian Vazquez: Vazquez has been a part of the Red Sox organization for 14 years and he now ranks eighth all-time in franchise history in games played as a catcher. On top of that, he’s also having a good season, so losing Vazquez would be a tough pill to swallow for Red Sox fans and likely wouldn’t go over well in the clubhouse.
So why would the Red Sox do it? Besides the fact that Vazquez is a pending free agent, he also has value as a veteran catcher who boasts both an above-average bat and strong defensive skills, making him a valuable trade chip. More importantly, the Red Sox have two minor league catchers on the 40-man roster in Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez. With so many prospects potentially at risk of being exposed in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, it would behoove the club to clear some space at the position and see what they have in their youngsters.
A left-handed reliever: If there’s one thing the Red Sox have no shortage of at the big league level, it’s left-handed relief pitchers. Three of the club’s most used relievers, Jake Diekman, Matt Strahm and Austin Davis, are all lefties, and the club also has Josh Taylor, who has missed the entire first half due to injury, and Darwinzon Hernandez, who has spent most of the season in the minors, as potential big league options as well.
Lefty relievers are always in demand at the trade deadline, so the Red Sox could easily move one of theirs and look to add a right-hander to fill their place. If the Red Sox go this route, Diekman or Davis would seem the most likely options, as both are healthy, have had solid seasons and offer multiple years of team control.
