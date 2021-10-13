The Whirlaway Racing Team did it again this week at the Boston Marathon.
Led by Christin Doneski, who won the 50-54 age group in impressive fashion, Whirlaway's women won the masters title for the seventh time since 2002, having last won it in 2018.
Doneski, of Hopkinton, N.H., was timed in a personal-best 2:59 and was just four seconds behind Lauren Tilton, who was 11th in the 40-44 age group, netting a PR at Boston by eight minutes. Also running well for Whirlaway were Rebecca Trachsel (3:08), Amy Bernard (3:18) of Hampstead, Tina Dowling (3:19) and veteran Nadine Palmer (3:40) of Derry. Other masters runners for Whirlaway included Den Johnson and Derry's Lisa Zappala.
The victory by Doneski wrapped up a tremendous year for her. Despite injuries and health issues, she won her 10th Grand Prix title (taking 1st in the 10K, 15K, 5-miler and 10-miler) and she was coming off a recent concussion which sent her to the hospital after falling.
"Just an amazing, unbelievable performance by her," said Whirlaway coach Dave Kazanjian. "I didn't even want her to run I was so concerned about her, but that's the way she is."
Previously, the Whirlaway women masters had taken first in 2002, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018.
In the women's open division, Heather Spinner and Windham's Amy Crowley both came in at 3:11 with Crowley setting a seven-minute PR. Close behind with a 3:14 was Dana Calumby.
In the men's open division, Whirlaway's Tim Poitras led the way with a personal-best time of 2:34 while Derik Noland came in at 2:36. Derry's Charlie Bemis was clocked in 2:55 and Brad Klinedinst ran 3:20.
