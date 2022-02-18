Just a sophomore, Haverhill High’s Brent Nicolosi hits this weekend’s Division 1 State Wrestling Meet with some pretty high expectations.
“Brent Nicolosi enters as the No. 1 seed and plans on leaving that way,” said Hillies coach Tim Lawlor. “Never overlooking anyone, Brent will be ready for every single match with the same tenacity as the previous. No one trains harder than Brent Nicolosi.”
The reigning Division 1 North champ, Nicolosi is 34-1 this season, with the only blemish being a Lowell Holidays loss to a wrestler from Connecticut.
Considering he was 22-0 in the COVID 19-shortened 2021 season, he most likely should be considered a favorite this weekend.
“I feel pretty good. I hope I can win it,” said Nicolosi, whose older brother Jake won a New England title in 2020 for the Hillies and provide mentorship for the rising star of the family.
The postseason and Nicolosi’s staggering work ethic seems to go hand and hand. It’s something Lawlor and the Haverhill staff have seen this week.
There are fewer wrestlers in the room, and Nicolosi loves it.
“It’s better because the coaches are more focused on you,” Nicolosi said. “It’s just a few guys rolling around on the mat, and things get serious.”
All three divisions of the state meets will be held, beginning Friday morning at GameOn in Fitchburg, simultaneously. The action will continue through Saturday until all the state champs are crowned.
HILLIE HAPPENINGS
Along with Nicolosi, Haverhill High will have a quartet of wrestlers on the mat at the D-1 meet. But the Hillies may not have their coach. Tim Lawlor welcomed 9-pound, 11-ounce Rocky Thomas Lawlor into the world on Wednesday and it will be family-first. There is a possibility he could sneak away on Saturday, where he hopes to make some noise.
“C.J. Wood (106) has a great draw. He’s primed for a big run. Michael Morris (113) is about to shock some people. He’s one of the slickest wrestlers out there. We have a good history of North 4s knocking of other champs round 1, Mikey looks to continue that history,” said Lawlor. “Ben Davoli (132) is ready. He’s looking for a high spot on that podium for a third time. Jayden Flanagan (152) has wrestled his butt off the last three weeks.”
CENTRAL’S EIGHT
With all of Division 1 likely looking up at reigning Lowell Holiday champ St. John’s Prep, Central Catholic will bring eight wrestlers to Fitchburg, including sectional champs Jimmie Glynn (138), Nate Blanchette (160), Quinton Delorey (170) and Brandon D’Agostino (180)
“Jimmie is on the hunt for the elusive New England title that has escaped his two older brothers. Nate is primed and ready to go. He could have his hands full with the number one wrestler in New England if he makes the finals. If anyone can pull an upset it’s him,” said coach Jamie Durkin. “Quinton is a hard-nosed, experienced kid looking to make a name for himself. and Brandon is peaking at the right time.”
Jackie Dehney (113), Nick Spero (120), James Bohenko (126) and Mike Brown (220) round out the Raider group.
“Jackie is always in the hunt for a high state medal. Nick is the breakout wrestler of the year for us,” said Durkin. “James is taking his second run at the state tournament after a 2-2 showing in 2020. Mike is a second-year wrestler and Lowell placer. He will undoubtedly make some waves and upset some people this weekend.”
WARRIORS ON RISE
Andover High coach Michael Bolduc will have a van full of five Warriors with him at D1 States this week after a strong day at sectionals.
“Yandel Morales (106) was in as deep a weight class that I’ve seen in a very long time at sectionals. I can see him having a very strong tournament. Jason Ballou (120) gained some valuable experience last week,” said Bolduc.
“At 126, I like Nick Archambault’s draw. Nick is a dangerous opponent. He could be a bracket buster. Alec O’Brien (145) had a huge win in the consolation bracket last week that put him in position to take third place. Jonathan Davila (152) has wrestled very well all year with some really impressive wins.”
RANGERS READY
Methuen High veteran coach Bill James has confidence in his five charges, who are ready for action.
“D1 North is the toughest and deepest sectional in the state so if you place there you got a chance to place in D1 States,” said James.
“Vinnie DeMaio (138) has shown he can wrestle with anyone in the state. Noah Beshara (145) is the ultimate competitor and has the knack for getting the upset wins. Joe Bolduc (170) has had a great season. If he wrestles his style he can beat anyone,” said James.
“Will McKinnon (182) was unseeded last week. He’s a first-year senior wrestler that beat two seeded wrestlers to take fourth. Jared Rao (195) is a tough match up for anyone. He has a unique style that catches people off guard. He is dangerous enough to place.”
THREE FOR LAWRENCE
Lawrence High 195-pounder Chris Garcia took out Methuen’s Rao in the North finals to cap a thrilling title run.
He’ll be joined at states by heavyweight Brandon Lavasta-Torres and 126-pounder Davidson Theosmy.
“I hope Chris can keep the momentum going into states,” said coach Rob Niceforo. “Lavasta gave one of the top heavyweights in the state a battle last week. Hopefully, he can wrestle tough again and look for that rematch, possibly in the finals. Davidson wrestled great last week. Hopefully, he has another great day.”
WILDCATS WILL BE BUSY
In the Division 2 meet, Whittier Tech will have seven weights covered, including 132-pound North champ Lucas Welling.
“Lucas wrestled his best matches late in the season and at sectionals; he knows how to wrestle to his strengths, and if he continues to do that, he will do very well,” said coach Ryan Richards.
Adam Rousseau (120), Anthony Moran (170), Jyzaiah Ferreira (182), Matt DaSilva (195) and Jeremy Rousseau (220) all reached North finals.
“Adam has been wrestling well lately. His confidence is soaring. While rebounding from an injury in his sectional finals match, Anthony has been able to get on the mat focus on his wrestling,” said Richards.
“Jyzaiah has been improving and finding his game throughout the season and is peaking at the right time. He is in it to win it this weekend. As our backup 195 filling in, Matt surprised many of us last weekend. Jeremy has had a great week of practice and he’s ready to have fun and compete.”
Rounding out the Cat contingent are 113-pounder Sebastien Boisvert and Matt DaSilva (195).
“Sebastien wrestled well in a challenging section,” said Richards.
REGGIES ROLLING
The D2 North champ at 195, Brady Valliere leads Greater Lawrence Tech’s trio of qualifiers into action.
“Brady wrestled out of his mind last weekend,” said coach Juan Nieves. “He pinned every opponent on his way. He is going to have to keep his energy up and stay hungry to repeat the performance this weekend at D2 states.”
Joining Valliere will be Agustin Reina (145) and Julian Melendez (152).
“Agustin can beat anyone in his weight class on any given day. He’s super talented and athletic, a scare against anyone in his bracket,” said Nieves.
“If Julian wrestles the way he can and brings that fire, he is going to be hard to beat. His no-quit attitude can win him close matches.”
BRING ON THE KNIGHTS
North Andover will be a factor in the lower weight classes for sure.
Representing the Knights this weekend will be Josh Lister (113), Kyle Rhoton (120), Anthony McCann (126), Jayden Gabin (132), Blaize Nichols (145) and Jack Dalton (152).
“Josh is tough and never quits. Kyle works really hard and it will pay off this weekend. Anthony is a great leader and always gives everything he has,” said coach Lawrence Coughlin.
“Jayden can absolutely surprise some people this weekend. Blaize had a great sectional tournament and I think he has a great chance to place high. Jack has a lot of experience and wrestled well at sectionals. He has a great chance to do well this weekend.”
