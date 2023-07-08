ROWLEY — Four years of rankings, polls, stories, games, bad weather, all-star games, cover photos, radar guns, national teams, etc., has ended.
It’s all been leading up to Sunday night.
Phillips Andover’s Thomas White’s wait has finally ended, with the 2023 MLB Draft kicking off on Sunday at 7 p.m. on the MLB Network.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that White, of Rowley, will be hearing his name within about 90 minutes of the beginning of the draft in Seattle.
Instead of being there in person, White has decided to spend the evening in an intimate setting with his family and close friends.
It has been predicted that the hard-throwing left-handed White, at 6-foot-5, could go anywhere from 10th overall to the early 20s.
Either way, the bonus will be in the millions.
White originally broke onto the baseball landscape back in 2018, when as an eighth grader at Triton Regional Middle School in Byfield, his fastball reached upwards of 82 mph at a national showcase in Florida.
Now an 18-year-old established star, he will have his entire life instantly changed as he awaits hearing his name called at Lumen Field.
White made two big decisions over the last year.
He committed to Vanderbilt University, which is not only a highly-rated academic institution, but it also has arguably the top baseball program in the country. Methuen’s Dom Keegan and Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski being a part of the local pipeline to become Commodores.
“I had a lot of pressure about waiting to commit as late as I did, but I wanted to get down to Nashville and see the field and meet the coaches,” said White back in May. “I visited many different schools, but I didn’t get the at-home feeling until I visited Vanderbilt.”
The other big decision was signing on with agent Scott Boras, probably the most powerful person in baseball, as his “advisor.”
Boras has worked with superstar clients, such as Juan Soto, Rafael Devers, and Bryce Harper, to sign extremely lucrative deals.
The fact Boras is his agent appears to mean that White has a price.
The 14th pick last year got a $3.9 million bonus check.
“I really love Vanderbilt, I think it’s absolutely the best school, and overall, whatever happens is a win-win situation,” said White after pitching in front of 20 scouts versus rival Phillips Exeter in May. “I can play baseball at a prestigious university, or I can live out my dream of being an MLB pitcher.”
