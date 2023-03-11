FORT MYERS, Fla. — You'd have thought Garrett Whitlock just recorded the final out of a big playoff game.
During the second inning of his live batting practice session Whitlock forced a sky high pop-up that forced him to move to his right. It was, by all accounts, a perfectly routine play, but coming off hip surgery being able to field his position comfortably has been a long time coming. So when Whitlock made the play teammates and coaches whooped and hollered, and a beaming Whitlock tossed the ball into the outfield in celebration.
A few pitches later he struck out Ceddanne Rafaela looking, and now the next time Whitlock takes the mound will be in a real game.
"That was a lot of fun," Whitlock said.
Whitlock and fellow righty Brayan Bello both enjoyed successful live batting practice sessions Saturday, a crucial next step towards their return to action. Whitlock threw 46 pitches total, 32 for strikes, and in between his two innings Bello faced live hitters for the first time since being shut down earlier this spring with right arm soreness.
Bello threw 17 pitches, 11 for strikes, and worked in all of his pitches. Most importantly, he said his arm feels great and he's now been pain free for two weeks.
"It went really well, I'm very happy," Bello said via a translator. "Now we're back!"
Both pitchers will next take the hill on Wednesday. Whitlock will make his Grapefruit League debut at JetBlue Park against the Tampa Bay Rays, while Bello will face live hitters one more time, likely a two-inning up-and-down before he returns to game action the following turn through the rotation.
Having now faced live hitters twice over the past week, Whitlock said
"It's good to do an up and down, I know I faced hitters on Tuesday but it was only one so it was nice to cycle through and treat it more like a game," Whitlock said, adding that his fastball felt good but there are a few adjustments he'll need to make. "Everything feels kind of timed up, I can still obviously fine tune some stuff so we're going to use these next couple of weeks to fine tune and get ready to go."
Even if they aren't ready for Opening Day, at their current rate Whitlock and Bello are on track to miss minimal time. Whitlock is on pace to return after the first week, and Bello appears to be just another week behind him.
