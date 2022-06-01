How often do you see a pitcher complete six innings without walking anybody, striking anyone out or allowing any earned runs?
It doesn't happen often, and yet that's exactly what Garrett Whitlock managed to pull off Wednesday night.
Whitlock became just the sixth pitcher since the turn of the 21st century to post such a stat line, leaning on his defense en route to a 7-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Wednesday's series finale.
"Me and Tanner [Houck] were talking about that, that was kind of funny," said Whitlock, who improved to 2-1 on the season. "But it was good because I got to be more efficient and got some great outs."
All told Whitlock threw 70 pitches, allowed five hits and an unearned run and benefitted from three inning-ending double plays to stay out of trouble in what proved a fairly drama-free evening at Fenway Park.
"Amazing, it feels like any guy on first base is just 'hey double play ball is coming up,'" said Alex Verdugo, who went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI to help lead the offense. "He's unbelievable throwing bowling balls up there so it's fun to watch and fun to field. I'm out there in left field just wondering if I'm going to get a ball."
An overpowering force out of the bullpen through the first season of his big league career, Whitlock experienced some growing pains since moving to the starting rotation in late April but lately has begun settling into his new role.
After laboring through some inefficient outings in his first few starts, Whitlock has lately found more success relying on his sinker to draw weak contact and by sticking to a gameplan as opposing lineups have worked to figure him out.
"I'm still trying to learn, the biggest difference I think that I've talked to with the veterans is as a reliever they get a minute and 30 seconds to game plan for you, whereas a starter they have all day," Whitlock said. "That's the biggest thing I'm trying to learn is how they're trying to get ready to attack me and just kind of like a chess match like hey you don't have the advantage because it's just a minute and 30 seconds, they're ready for you so now you have to go in with a certain gameplan."
Generally speaking Whitlock has been trending upwards and Wednesday marked his second straight start completing six innings. He's also allowed two runs or fewer over five-plus innings in four of his last starts, and overall his ERA for the season is now 3.02, including 3.60 in eight starts since joining the rotation.
It might look different than the sheer dominance he displayed out of the bullpen, but Whitlock proving he can succeed as a starter is a big deal and a great sign for the club going forward.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.