FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was as routine a play as they come for a pitcher. Ball is hit to right side, the pitcher heads to first base.
Towards the end of Tuesday's live batting practice session Garrett Whitlock hustled over to cover first base twice. It was a play he's made countless times before.
But this was different, at least for Whitlock.
After grinding through a season in which he could barely walk much less pitch, being able to move freely was a significant milestone.
"I feel like a brand new guy," Whitlock said. "It's great to feel normal again."
Now cleared for fielding work, Whitlock is officially on the home stretch in his return from hip surgery. Tuesday he threw one inning in which he mixed all of his pitches, and after another bullpen Saturday the expectation is he'll be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut sometime in the middle of next week.
"He's pumping strikes with good stuff," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "His next one is going to be two innings, live still, in the back fields and after that he'll be in the big field."
Unlike Brayan Bello and James Paxton, who have both experienced minor injury setbacks during spring training, Whitlock's slow ramp up was planned and he is progressing on schedule. The 26-year-old righty underwent hip surgery to repair a right hip impingement in late September and has been in Fort Myers since right after Christmas to continue his rehab.
Once Whitlock is fully cleared the expectation is he'll get a chance to be an everyday starting pitcher. Based on his current progression that could come as soon as the middle of April.
How Whitlock transitions to his new role will be among the most important developments early in the season. Whitlock has already proven he can be an elite reliever, and even despite dealing with the injury he still went a respectable 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in nine starts during his brief time in the rotation last summer.
If Whitlock can post numbers anywhere near what he's done out of the bullpen while taking the ball every five days, he could transform the Red Sox pitching staff and become a mainstay in the rotation for years to come. The Red Sox gave him a major vote of confidence last spring when they signed him to a contract extension that could be worth up to $44.5 million over six years if he becomes that guy, and after two years of playing it safe they're finally ready to let him loose.
Tuesday's jog from the mound to first base was a small but crucial first step. Now it'll be up to Whitlock to see how far he can go.
