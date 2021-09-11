HAVERHILL — A new quarterback, continued strong running and clutch defense made the difference for Whittier Tech Friday.
And so did the crowd at the Wildcats' first-ever home night game.
It all resulted in Whittier opening the season with an impressive 28-14 win over Medford.
"It was packed here," said Whittier coach Kevin Bradley. "We couldn't believe how many fans we had."
Whittier took a 14-8 lead in the first quarter on a Bryant Eno 1-yard run and a 64-yard pass play from Cam West to Julien Torres. Tied 14-14 at half, Whittier prevailed with two TDs in the fourth quarter — a 5-yard pass from West to Eno and a 48-yard run by Torres.
Starting at QB after playing JV last year, West completed seven passes on the night while Torres rushed for 142 yards on 15 carries and Jyzaiah Ferreira rushed for 86 yards on 10 carries and played well at middle linebacker with eight tackles and a deflection.
Also on defense, Niko Burke had an intercetion and two breakups, Chase Bowen had an interception, Jakai Mitchell provided good pressure up front and Jake Richards had a crucial fourth down sack and two other tackles for loss.
"It was a good job by our offensive line and our defense had big stops," said Bradley. "It was a big win for us to start the season."
Whittier 28, , Medford14
Medford (0-1): 8 6 0 0 — 14
Whittier (1-0): 14 0 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
W — Bryant Eno 1 run (kick failed)
W — Julien Torres 64 pass from Cam West (Eno rush)
Fourth Quarter
W —Eno 5 pass from West (pass failed)
W — Torres 48 rush (Torres rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Whittier — Niko Burke 2-32, Jyzaiah Ferreira 10-86, Julien Torres 15-142, Cam West 2-5, Tom Galvin 1-4
PASSING:W — Cam West 7-14-1
RECEIVING: W — Torres 1-64, Noah Mercier 3-51, Niko Burke 2-48, Eno 1-5
