NEW BEDFORD — A bus ride of more than two hours was the start of a tough evening for the Whittier Tech football team.
The Wildcats fell behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter, and lost to Greater New Bedford 35-8 in the quarterfinals of the State Vocational tournament on Thursday.
“The kids went out and hung in after a long, rough ride out there fighting traffic,” said Whittier head coach Kevin Bradley. “We played well, and we were in the game. But we didn’t capitalize on a few opportunities. I felt like we could have scored one or two more touchdowns in the first half.”
Whittier’s lone score came in the second quarter, when running back Jyzaiah Ferreira powered in a 4-yard touchdown. Quarterback Cam West then found Cam Richards for the two-point conversion.
Standout running back Julien Acevedo-Torres once again led the Wildcats’ offense with 98 rushing yards on 12 carries. He also caught four passes for 28 yards. Noah Mercier had a 48-yard grab from West, who ended the game 14-of-19 throwing for 131 yards.
Ferrera and Niko Burke led the Wildcats defense, while Tom Galvin excelled on special teams.
Whittier now sets its focus its traditional matchup with rival Greater Lawrence on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on Whittier Tech’s home field (6 p.m.)
“The kids will be pumped for the holiday game,” said Bradley. “They’ve been playing hard all year, so I can’t complain. We’ll get back to practice and get ready for a good game.”
Greater New Bedford 35 Whittier 8
Whittier (5-5): 0 8 0 0 — 8
Greater New Bedford: 14 7 7 — 35
State Vocational Quarterfinals Second Quarter
W — Jyzaiah Ferreira 4 run (Cam Richards pass from Cam West)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Whittier — Julien Acevedo-Torres 12-98, Jyzaiah Ferreira 4-26, Cam West 5-38, Niko Burke 2-14, Georgio Gioldasis 2-7
PASSING: Whittier — West 14-19-0, 131
RECEIVING: Whittier — Noah Mercier 1-48, Niko Burke 3-17, Cam Richards 3-12, Tom Galvin 3-16, Acevedo-Torres 4-28
